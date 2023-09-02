PHILADELPHIA -- Albert Okwuegbunam lived through the stress of a typical cutdown day for a player on the roster bubble, yet his fate was different than most. Okwuegbunam knew he wasn't going to be a member of the Denver Broncos, who were going to waive him prior to finalizing their initial 53-man roster.

There was a twist. Denver informed Okwuegbunam a trade to another team was possible. So the fourth-year tight end sat tight and waited before he found out he was going to the Philadelphia Eagles.

After three disappointing seasons in Denver, a trade to Philadelphia was what Okwuegbunam needed.

"It's a fresh start," Okwuegbunam said in his introduction to the media. "I'm really excited about the opportunity. I'm gonna come in here and work my butt off. I got a great support system here, great culture. Really I just look forward to being part of a great program.

"(I'm) just looking forward to coming in and adding to that -- in any way possible."

Okwuegbunam already made a strong impression with his new team, having his biggest game against the Eagles two seasons ago when he caught three passes for 77 yards -- including a 64-yarder early in the second quarter. The Eagles knew about Okwuegbunam for a bit, enamored with his 6-5, 258-pound frame that can provide a second option next to Dallas Goedert.

While he hasn't put every aspect of his game together, Okwuegbunam insists the fresh start is what he needed.

"I'm a really hard worker. I wanna win," Okwuegbunam said. "I strive to be the best tight end I can be, and that's effective in the run and pass game."

Okwuegbunam salvaged his career in what turned out to be his final game for the Broncos, catching seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in the final preseason game. Buried on the depth chart behind Greg Dulcich, Adam Trautman and Chris Manhertz, the writing was on the wall for Okwuegbunam.

Despite his future in Denver on the cusp of extinction, he was still auditioning for 31 other teams.

"Going into that game, it was just a really big game from me," Okwuegbunam said. "Just the position I was in in Denver, just trying to prove myself going into the fourth year with them. I went out there and had a big game -- and I was really proud of myself for that.

"That led to me being here (Philadelphia). This is a great opportunity and I was super excited about it when I found out I was coming here."

Okwuegbunam is back in a competition for playing time again, competing with Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra for the No. 2 tight end spot with the Eagles.