The Philadelphia Eagles had some excellent players in the 2000s, which made picking a 53-man roster for the quarter-century team significantly more difficult. For every slam dunk on the roster (Brian Dawkins, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox), there were some tough choices.

The Eagles were loaded at running back and tight end in the 2000s, so some good players were omitted. Including the specialists also resulted in some snubs from the talented roster. While some snubs were deserving of making the quarter-century team, others were worthy of at least an honorable mention for the roster (just missed the cut).

These are the five biggest snubs for the quarter-century team.

TE Dallas Goedert

Leaving Goedert off this list was a hard decision to make, especially considering what he has done for the Eagles since being drafted in 2018. Goedert's 379 catches and 4,085 yards receiving are fifth-most by an Eagles player this century, but he also has never been selected to a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team.

What made it hard to omit Goedert was his performance in the playoffs, especially as a significant catalyst on the Super Bowl LIX championship team. Goedert has the most postseason receptions by a player in Eagles history (52) and the second-most receiving yards (562), a constant playoff performer.

K Jake Elliott

Elliott's success in an Eagles uniform warrants a spot on the quarter-century team. His 906 career points are second only in franchise history to David Akers (who was the selection at kicker) and he has the most 50+ yard field goals by a player in Eagles history (29, including playoffs). Elliott had 16 points in Super Bowl LIX, the most ever scored by a kicker in a Super Bowl.

A second-team All-Pro in 2023 and Pro Bowl selection in 2021, Elliott has the longest field goals by a rookie in Super Bowl history had has the two longest field goals in franchise history (both 61 yards) and the longest kick in Eagles postseaosn history (53 yards). There's a good case for Elliott on this list.

RB Duce Staley

The Eagles were stacked at running back this century, making Staley a notable omission. Staley had just 2,440 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns -- but injuries took their toll on the three-time 1,000-yard back (two of those were in the 1990s). Staley had 1,570 yards from scrimmage (1,029 yards rushing, 541 yards receiving) in 2002, but was part of a running back-by-committee with Correll Buckhalter and Brian Westbrook post-Lisfranc injury.

Staley wasn't going to beat out the three running backs who made the list, but was a good player in Philadelphia.

DT Darwin Walker

There were plenty of good players to choose from at defensive tackle, and Walker was under serious consideration. Walker had 27.5 sacks in his six seasons with the Eagles, a good pass-rushing defensive tackle on the teams that won NFC East titles from 2002 to 2004.

Walker never was a Pro Bowl player in Philadelphia, but was a good defensive tackle on some good Eagles teams. The defensive tackle pool was too deep.

CB Sheldon Brown

Brown was a longtime starter at cornerback on some good Eagles teams, having 19 interceptions in his eight seasons with the franchise. While Brown never made a Pro Bowl, he did led the NFL in passes defended with 27 in 2005.

The Eagles had some good quarterbacks, and Brown was worthy of consideration.