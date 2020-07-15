Watch Now: 2020 NFL Schedule: Philadelphia Eagles ( 2:37 )

The Philadelphia Eagles have four NFL championships in the franchise's 87-year history (yes there was an era of football prior to the Super Bowl), but the Eagles enjoyed their greatest success since the new millennium began. Philadelphia has recorded 11 10-win regular seasons since 2000 with nine division titles, 13 playoff appearances, six NFC Championship Game appearances and finally earning that long-coveted Super Bowl championship in 2017.

Successful players (and coaches) contribute to a winning roster, which is why the Eagles' all-time 53-man roster includes plenty of players from 2000 onward -- the best two-decade stretch of Eagles football. Philadelphia also had some of the game's best defensive players play in different eras, just look at the "Gang Green Defense" run anchored by Reggie White and Clyde Simmons -- two generational players that played a massive role in Philadelphia priding itself on excellent defenses that would eventually become the catalyst of the team's run of four consecutive NFC Championship Games under Andy Reid and Jim Johnson in the early 2000s.

This Eagles roster isn't limited to what the franchise has accomplished in recent years, as many Eagles fans tend to forget the dominance of the franchise in the 1940s and the incredible talent that played on the 1960 NFL Championship team. The Eagles have a long history of great football players, which is why covering five different eras of Eagles football was so difficult in putting this 53-man roster together.

Will there be controversy? Of course, that's part of the fun of compiling these rosters. Every selection was carefully evaluated from quarterback down to punt returner, putting together a team that can beat the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers collection of championship talent (for the record, the talent on the Eagles matches up to those dynasties from 1 to 53). Try scoring points off an Eagles defense that has Reggie White AND Brian Dawkins on it!

Before we get to the list, here were the toughest decisions I had to make when picking the final roster. Just like Dick Vermeil during the infamous 1976 Eagles training camp, I "killed the first 40 players in practice to find the last five." (Credit Eagles great Stan Walters for that unbelievable quote).

No Randall Cunningham or Carson Wentz: Keeping a quarterback with Cunningham's incredible athletic ability off this roster is asinine right? Before tearing his ACL in 1991, Cunningham transcended the quarterback position with his ability to throw the ball a country mile and stymie any great defense with his running ability -- not to mention he would actually be playing behind a good offensive line for once. At the end of the day, there were quarterbacks with championship pedigrees and a reputation of performing on the big stage that kept Cunningham off the list. Cunningham was an incredibly underrated player that would be a YouTube sensation today, but injuries, poor coaching, and ownership did him no justice in Philadelphia. Wentz is the Eagles' only 4,000-yard passer in franchise history and would have been the league MVP in 2017 if he didn't tear his ACL on a non-contact dive in Week 14 of the Eagles' Super Bowl season (Eagles fans know what happened after that). Wentz has only been in the league for four years and has an impressive resume, but only playing in one playoff game (nine snaps on top of that hurt his candidacy for a roster spot) and the Eagles actually have a strong stable of quarterbacks that deserved to be included on this list. Longevity wasn't a factor since Norm Van Brocklin made the final cut.

* denotes players that are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Nine Hall of Famers made the final roster.

Offense

Quarterback: McNabb is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (32,873) and passing touchdowns (216). He was also a true dual threat (3,249 career rushing yards) and the first QB in NFL history to finish a season with over 30 touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions. What makes McNabb the starting quarterback on this team was his ability to win in the postseason, winning at least one playoff game in six consecutive appearances and taking the Eagles to the NFC Championship game five times. His nine postseason wins are the most for a quarterback not in the Hall of Fame.

Now let's get to Foles. Why wouldn't you have arguably the best backup quarterback in the last quarter century on a 53-man roster -- as a backup quarterback! Foles did a tremendous job leading this franchise to the playoffs on three separate occasions in an Eagles uniform, the first being the famous 27 TD-2 INT campaign in 2013 (which earned him a trip to the Pro Bowl) and filling in for Carson Wentz by winning the last three games of the 2018 season to get the Eagles to the postseason -- and setting a franchise single-game record for passing yards during the stretch while also leading the Eagles to a playoff win on the road against the No. 1 defense by throwing the game-winning touchdown in the final minute.

And how does one forget Foles' greatest performance in the 2017 Eagles' Super Bowl run? Foles completed 72.6% of his passes for 971 yards, six touchdowns, one interception, and a 115.7 passer rating in the postseason to lead Philadelphia to a Super Bowl title. In Super Bowl 52, Foles took home MVP honors after going 28-of-43 for 373 yards, three touchdowns, and a 106.1 passer rating (also catching a touchdown pass from the "Philly Special." He's the only quarterback to throw a catch a touchdown pass in the postseason.

This is a 53-man roster and there's no better backup quarterback than Foles. He earned this spot.

Van Brocklin is the Eagles' last MVP and led the franchise to the 1960 NFL championship. He's also the franchise's only quarterback in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The "Flying Dutchman" grabs the final quarterback spot.

Running back: I explained in the introduction how five running backs made the final roster, but the three that are used primarily as running backs are amongst the best of their respective era's.

Van Buren, the starting tailback, was the NFL's all-time leading rusher and scoring leader when he retired in 1952. Van Buren broke the record for most single-season touchdowns (15) in 1945 and served as a centerpiece of the Eagles' two championship teams in the late 1940s. Van Buren saved some of his best performances for the brightest lights, scoring the only TD in the 1948 title game, then rushing for 196 yards in a rain-drenched Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the following year's championship game.

McCoy is the franchise's all-time leading rusher and one of the best dual-threat backs of his era, leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2011 and rushing yards in 2013. Montgomery as the heartbeat of the Eagles' offense in the late 1970s, rushing for 4,912 yards between 1978 and 1981 and was the franchise's all-time leading rusher until McCoy broke it in 2014. He had one of the all-time postseason performances in the 1980 NFC Championship Game, carrying the ball 26 times for 194 yards with a touchdown, finishing two yards shy of Van Buren's then-championship game record.

Wide receiver: Easy decision here when four players are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. McDonald and Carmichael are two of the best wide receivers of their respective era's. Carmichael is the big body wideout a team covets in an offense, having the NFL consecutive games record with a catch until Steve Largent broke it. McDonald caught 63 touchdowns in 56 games during a six-year stretch with the Eagles from 1958 to 1963, an excellent flanker that provides big-play ability in the offense.

Quick was one of the game's best wideouts in the 1980s before injuries derailed his career and Owens made such an impact in his 21 games with the franchise (see his Super Bowl 39 performance on a broken ankle). Pihos led the league in receiving yards twice and is in the Hall of Fame. Jackson is one of the greatest deep-ball wide receivers ever, as his 31 touchdown catches for 50-plus yards are second only to Jerry Rice (36). he's also fourth all-time in franchise history in receiving yards.

Tight end: This was an easy call for the most part, even though it was difficult to omit Keith Jackson from the roster. Retzlaff is the franchise's all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns amongst tight ends, making the Pro Bowl five times. Ertz is the single-season reception holder for tight ends in receptions and caught the winning touchdown in Super Bowl 52 (along with the crucial fourth-and-1 pass from Foles that kept that drive alive). Put those two in "12 personnel" and let them work.

Celek can provide any role for the team, from catching passes to staying on the line as an extra blocker. He's an emotional leader and an asset to a locker room.

Offensive line: The Eagles success in the 2000s has plenty to do with the offensive line, especially during the team's Super Bowl run in 2017. I made this line based off the position the players lined up over the course of their career, which is why Herremans earned the spot at left guard (plus his versatility to play tackle also factored into the selection).

Brooks has been one of the game's best right guards for several seasons and is the best player at that position in franchise history. Kelce is a three-time All-Pro at center, surpassing Bednarik and Guy Morriss as the best center that has played for the Eagles. Peters is a future Hall of Famer and Johnson has racked up three Pro Bowls over the course of his career, but it was difficult to start Lane over Al Wistert.

A four-time All-Pro, the "Ox" was the pulverizing right tackle on the Eagles championship teams in the 1940s. He was the reason why I had to make the difficult decision to leave off Jon Runyan and Jerry Sisemore, but Tra Thomas easily makes it on this team as a backup tackle to Peters (especially since he played on the left side the majority of his career). Andrews was the best right guard in the NFL before a back injury prematurely ended his career, earning two Pro Bowls by the age of 25.

Where's Bob Brown? The numbers game just didn't fall in his favor, as selecting five tackles takes away a spot at another position. Even through Brown is in the Hall of Fame, he didn't make the cut over Johnson. Stan Walters was a tough omission as well, but a longer period of success gave Thomas the edge.

Defense



Starter Backup Depth DE Reggie White* Brandon Graham Hugh Douglas DT Jerome Brown Andy Harmon Bucko Kilroy DT Fletcher Cox Charlie Johnson DE Clyde Simmons Trent Cole OLB Seth Joyner William Thomas MLB Chuck Bednarik* Bill Bergey OLB Maxie Baughan Frank LeMaster LCB Troy Vincent Lito Sheppard Asante Samuel RCB Eric Allen

Tom Brookshier

S Brian Dawkins* Randy Logan S Malcolm Jenkins Bill Bradley



Defensive line: Picking the starting defensive ends were the easiest selections on this list. White is the greatest defensive end of all-time and had 124 sacks in 121 games with the Eagles while Simmons was the perfect compliment to the Hall of Famer, finishing with 76 sacks and two First Team All-Pro selections in his eight years with the franchise.

I took five defensive ends since the Eagles have based their defensive scheme on getting to the quarterback for decades. Graham is one of the most underrated pass rushers in franchise history and had the forced fumble off Tom Brady that sealed the team's Super Bowl victory while Cole is second in franchise history with 85.5 sacks. Douglas was a three-time Pro Bowler in his six seasons with the Eagles, recording 51.5 sacks in 66 games between 1998 and 2002. Being one of the game's top edge rushers during that era gave Douglas the nod over William Fuller and Marion Campbell (who also was a star defensive end with the Eagles on the 1960 championship team).

Brown and Cox anchor the starting unit at defensive tackle. Brown was on a Hall of Fame pace before his death in 1992, finishing with 29.5 sacks in 76 games as the Eagles led the NFL in sacks during his five seasons and had a top-five defense (points allowed) in 1989 and 1991. With eight men in the box, Brown allowed White and Simmons to dominate on the edge. Cox has 48.5 sacks in eight seasons and has made the Pro Bowl five times.

Harmon and Johnson were two of the most underrated Eagles ever. While Harmon never made a Pro Bowl, he was a pass-rushing force for the Eagles from 1992 to 1995 and had double-digit sacks twice. Johnson was one of the game's best nose tackles in Campbell's defense, earning three Pro Bowls in his five seasons with the Eagles. Kilroy rounds out the position as a two-way player, earning three Pro Bowls as a middle guard in the 1950s.

Linebacker: Given the Eagles recent history at the position, it's hard to fathom the franchise has been blessed with great players here. Start with Bednarik, one of the greatest linebackers ever. Not only did Bednarik make eight Pro Bowls, but is one of the most feared hitters in league history. He sealed the Eagles' 1960 NFL championship win by tackling the Packers' Jim Taylor inside the 10-yard line with no time left on the clock. Baughan is one of the most under-appreciated linebackers in league history, earning five of his nine Pro Bowl selections with the Eagles. He started next to Bednarik on the 1960 title team. Joyner gets the final starting spot as he is the only player in Eagles history to record at least 35 sacks and 15 interceptions and the only player in league history with 50 sacks and 20 interceptions.

Bergey and LeMaster were easy choices to make the roster. I mentioned why Bergey made the team over Trotter earlier, but his five Pro Bowl and two First Team All-Pro selections certainly helped his case. He also was a member of the 1970s Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade team. LeMaster was an underrated linebacker during his nine years in Philadelphia, starting 115 consecutive games and making the Pro Bowl in 1981. He never missed a game.

Thomas gets the final linebacker spot since I decided to take six. His 33 sacks are only behind Joyner amongst linebackers and his 18 interceptions are second behind Bednarik in Eagles history. Thomas was an extremely versatile player, earning two Pro Bowls in the mid-1990s.

Cornerback: This was an extremely difficult decision, even though the top four were pretty easy to figure out. Vincent gets the start at left cornerback after earning five Pro Bowls and 32 interceptions in eight seasons with the Eagles. He is also believed to hold the franchise record for passes defensed in a season.

The toughest part of this list was whether to start Allen or Brookshier, but Allen gets the slight edge. Allen is tied for the franchise's all-time lead in interceptions and was one of the game's best cornerbacks in seven seasons with the Eagles, earning five Pro Bowl selections. Allen also returned five of those interceptions for touchdowns, setting an Eagles franchise record which stands to this day. Allen never had fewer than three interceptions in each of his seven seasons in Philadelphia and his four defensive touchdowns in 1993 led the league. A turnover machine like Allen deserves to start on this team next to the consistent Vincent.

Brookshier's number is retired by the Eagles as he recorded 20 interceptions in his career (missed two years to serve in the Air Force). A punishing hitter, Brookshier could line up in the box as a sure-fire tackler, especially since opposing quarterbacks refused to throw his way. Sheppard was one of the franchise's best interception returners, returning three for touchdowns and earning a First Team All-Pro selection in 2004.

Samuel earns the final cornerback spot over Herm Edwards and Bobby Taylor, recording 23 interceptions (including a league-leading nine in 2009) over four seasons with the team. He earned three Pro Bowl berths and arguably could be much higher on the depth chart.

Safety: Dawkins was the obvious choice to make the roster. He's the greatest safety in franchise history. I decided to ignore the free and strong safety positions here, because Jenkins deserves to start on this team (and he's so versatile he can play both safety spots anyway). Jenkins earned three Pro Bowls and has one First Team All-Pro selection in his six seasons with the Eagles, along with being the emotional leader of the team's Super Bowl run. Jenkins missed just 90 snaps in his career with the Eagles while playing multiple positions (6,388 defensive snaps in all).

Logan and Bradley are more than capable backups for Dawkins and Jenkins. Bradley finished with 34 interceptions and was a two-time First Team All-Pro, leading the NFL with 11 interceptions in 1971 and nine in 1972. He's tied with Dawkins and Allen for the most interceptions in franchise history. Logan had 23 interceptions in his 11 years with the Eagles and started every game for seven consecutive years.

Special teams



Starter Backup K David Akers P Donnie Jones LS Jon Dorenbos PR Brian Westbrook DeSean Jackson KR Timmy Brown Steve Van Buren*

Pretty easy pickings for kicker and long snapper. Akers is the franchise's all-time leading scorer and a six-time Pro Bowler in 12 seasons with the team. He set three NFL records with the Eagles and was a master of the onside kick. Dorenbos played 162 straight games with the Eagles (tied a franchise record) and earned two Pro Bowl selections.

I explained Brown and Westbrook in the introduction, so that leaves Jones as the final roster spot. This was a no brainer too, especially since he retired as Philadelphia's all-time leader in both gross punting average (45.37) and net average (40.5). He also owns the team records for most career punts inside the 20 (138), most single-season punts inside the 20 (34, 2014) and best net punting average in a season (41.6, 2015). Jones is also the holder for this team, a very underrated aspect of his game.

Van Buren and Jackson can backup at the return spots, although they likely won't be needed with Westbrook and Brown specifically on the roster for that reason. Van Buren averaged 26.7 yards on kickoff returns and has five return touchdowns. Jackson has four punt returns for touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl as a returner once.

As mentioned earlier, special teams played a huge factor in the construction of this 53-man roster.