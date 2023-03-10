The Philadelphia Eagles are allowing Darius Slay's agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek a trade for the cornerback, according to ESPN, but the Eagles are still hopeful that the 32-year-old will be with the team in 2023.

Slay is approaching the last year of his three-year, $50 million contract with a 2023 cap hit of a little over $26 million.

The cornerback started in all 17 games played last season, with 55 tackles, 14 pass deflections and three interceptions. His performance earned him a Pro Bowl selection, the fifth Pro Bowl selection of his career. He was not able to be present at the Pro Bowl however, and for good reason: he was preparing to play in the Super Bowl.

Slay and the Eagles are coming off a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game. Slay had four tackles in his first Super Bowl appearance.

The Detroit Lions drafted Slay in the second round with the No. 36 overall pick in 2013. He stayed in Detoit through 2019 and joined the Eagles in 2020.