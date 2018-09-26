Eagles' Alshon Jeffery cleared for contact, could play against the Titans in Week 4

A week after quarterback Carson Wentz made his anticipated return from rehab, the defending Super Bowl champions could be welcoming back yet another prominent piece of their offense.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced Wednesday that wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who missed the team's first three games of the season, has been cleared for contact.

The former Chicago Bears Pro Bowler was absent for all of 2018 training camp while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, and though Pederson stopped short of confirming that Jeffery will debut on Sunday when the Eagles travel to take on the Tennessee Titans, he didn't rule out an appearance by the big-bodied wideout. Jeffery played through a torn rotator cuff during the 2017 season, his first in Philadelphia, and Pederson said the team still needs to see how he performs at practice before determining his availability.

If and when he does return, however, Jeffery figures to immediately factor into the Eagles' offense. His 2017 totals (57 catches, 789 yards) weren't close to those of his days as a Bears standout, but he also caught nine touchdowns, diverted attention from the rest of the WR corps and was perhaps the steadiest receiver of the playoffs and Super Bowl. And with Wentz throwing mostly to running backs and tight ends during the Eagles' Week 3 win, his presence would seem to expand the passing game to the outside.

Jeffery isn't the only Eagles receiver working to return from the sidelines. Free agent pickup Mike Wallace and second-year target Mack Hollins are both on Injured Reserve with a chance to come back later in the season, with Nelson Agholor, Jordan Matthews and Kamar Aiken manning most of the WR reps in the meantime.