Eagles' Alshon Jeffery fulfills Super Bowl promise he made in Chicago one year ago

A year ago, Alshon Jeffery was coming off yet another losing season with the Chicago Bears. After getting drafted by the Bears in the second round of the 2012 Draft, Jeffery played on a playoff-less team that averaged 6.4 wins per season. Despite that ugly fact, Jeffery boldly told Chicago reporters on Jan. 1, 2017, "I guarantee you we are going to win the Super Bowl next year."

A year later, Jeffery made good on his promise.

No, Jeffery didn't win Super Bowl LII with the Bears. But after spurning the Bears to sign with the Eagles in free agency, he did help bring Philadelphia its first Super Bowl in franchise history. On Sunday, Jeffery fulfilled his promise by catching three passes for 73 yards and one incredible touchdown that gave the Eagles an early lead. In the end, it was enough. The Eagles held on for a 41-33 win over the Patriots.

Here's a look at Jeffery's vintage touchdown catch over a smaller defensive back, which should look familiar to the Bears:

It's worth noting that Jeffery also guaranteed a win in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

"Ain't no 'if,' man," he said, per The News Journal. "When we win on Sunday, ain't no telling what we're going to do. But we're probably going to celebrate, have some fun."

In the offseason, the Bears chose not to franchise tag Jeffery, which would've cost $17.5 million. Meanwhile, they gave free-agent quarterback Mike Glennon $18.5 million in guaranteed money. They wound up drafting Mitchell Trubisky second overall and benching Glennon after four starts. Trubisky was then forced to throw to a receiving corps composed of Kendall Wright, Josh Bellamy, and Dontrelle Inman.

The Eagles, on the other hand, signed Jeffery to a one-year deal worth $14 million. They then rewarded him with a four-year extension with $27 million guaranteed in December. Consider it money well spent after a 789-yard, nine-touchdown season that culminated with a big performance in the Super Bowl.