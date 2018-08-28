Eagles' Alshon Jeffery reportedly could miss at least the first two games of the regular season

Quarterback Carson Wentz isn't the only member of the Eagles in danger of missing the start of the regular season; wide receiver Alshon Jeffery may not be available for at least the first two games, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter's and Chris Mortensen, as he continues to rehab from February shoulder surgery he underwent shortly after helping the Eagles defeat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Jeffery, who was acquired last offseason, is expected to be activated to the 53-man roster this weekend and he will then be able to work on the field with the team. Coach Doug Pederson was asked about Jeffery's status on Tuesday.

"Well, first of all, he's doing well in his rehab," he told reporters, via NBCSports.com. "He's working well in his rehab. He's progressed up to about 75 throws per day and really doing a nice job with that. We're just going to continue to monitor that with him. We'll see where he's at next week and make a decision. Right now, he's progressing well and we'll just have to see. He's day by day."

As CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco noted in a Tuesday appearance on CBS Sports HQ, the Eagles have had a ton of injuries at the skill position this preseason and "when you add it all up there hasn't been any real continuity with this offense.

"It also means a lot of guys have to step up, guys like Mike Wallace ... but if Alshon Jeffery and Carson Wentz aren't there (to start the season), then I think that's a problem."

Then this is going to be a problem for the Eagles because Wentz could very well be with Jeffery on the sideline when Philly faces Atlanta on Sept. 6 in the NFL season opener.

As of Tuesday, Wentz had yet to be cleared for contact more than eight months after having surgery to repair a torn ACL. Pederson said he'll know this Friday whether Wentz will be his Week 1 starter though he won't make any public pronouncements until, he joked, "90 minutes before kickoff" against the Falcons.

Meanwhile, Mike Wallace, who was signed this offseason, is one of the Eagles' few healthy receivers; Nelson Agholor, Corey Clement, Donnel Pumphrey and Markus Wheaton practiced for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, and the hope is hrey Pump and Wheaton can play in the preseason finale and lock down a roster spot in the process.