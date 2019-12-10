Eagles' Alshon Jeffery reportedly done for the year after suffering foot injury against Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles remain alive in the playoff race thanks to a 23-17 overtime win over the New York Giants on Monday night, but they will have to move forward without one of their top offensive weapons.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will be shut down for the season after suffering a foot injury in Week 14.

Early in the second quarter, Jeffery stumbled as he was going out for a block, and had trouble putting pressure on his right ankle. It was a non-contact injury, and he was carted to the locker room after he limped off the field.

The Eagles literally can’t use 11 personnel because they have only two WR available. pic.twitter.com/qI16NxEAzJ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 10, 2019

Jeffery was carted to the locker room, and the Eagles announced after halftime that he would not return to the game. Garafolo reports that the Eagles are still "gathering opinions" about what exactly is wrong with Jeffery's foot, but that he will not play again this season.

The eighth-year wideout finishes this season having recorded 43 receptions for 490 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. Jeffery missed the Eagles' Week 11 and Week 12 matchups due to an ankle injury, but returned last Sunday and recorded nine receptions for a season-high 137 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' Week 13, 37-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

With Jeffery now done for the year, Philadelphia will have to rely on Nelson Agholor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward out wide. Agholor has missed two out of the last three games due to injury. The Eagles do have viable weapons in Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, but their lack of wide receivers moving forward is definitely something to keep an eye on as Philly continues to battle for a spot in the postseason.