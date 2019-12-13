Eagles' Alshon Jeffery reportedly out at least nine months, could miss part of 2020 season

The Philadelphia Eagles won't have Alshon Jeffery for the remainder of the 2019 season, but there's a chance they might not have him for a part -- or all -- of 2020 as well.

A day after the wide receiver landed on injured reserve with a season-ending foot injury suffered against the New York Giants, Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed reports of Jeffery dealing with a Lisfranc issue, said the former Pro Bowler will undergo surgery and was noncommittal about the Super Bowl-winning target suiting up next season.

"I don't have a rough sense yet on when that would be," Pederson told reporters Friday of a potential return timeline. Asked if it's even possible Jeffery will be available in 2020, he added: "It's still a long way away."

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane has since reported that Jeffery's rehabilitation will take roughly nine months. How he recovers along the way "will obviously factor into (the) length" of his absence, McLane said, noting that "if it is only nine months, that would be right around the start of the 2020 NFL season."

Just over two years removed from signing a four-year, $52 million extension with the Eagles, Jeffery will end up missing six games from the 2019 season, previously sitting out three contests with separate calf and hip injuries. The former Chicago Bears standout, who originally signed with Philadelphia prior to 2017, also missed three games in 2018 while recovering from surgery for a torn rotator cuff -- an injury he played through during the Eagles' Super Bowl run.

While his big-bodied presence elevated quarterback Carson Wentz and the Philly offense during his debut Eagles season, when he caught nine touchdowns, as well as three more in the postseason, Jeffery has appeared a step slower over the last two years. He'll finish 2019 with 43 catches for 490 yards, the second-lowest marks of his career. Even so, he remains under contract with the Eagles through 2023 and reportedly had most of his 2020 salary guaranteed early this season.