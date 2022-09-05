The Eagles kept Andre Dillard rather than auctioning off the former first-round draft pick during final roster cuts. But it turns out they won't have the backup left tackle for the start of 2022 anyway. After breaking his forearm at practice last Thursday, the fourth-year veteran is set to undergo surgery, according to NFL Media, and miss between four to six weeks as a result.

The 26-year-old Dillard was initially thought to have suffered a non-displaced fracture, per Mike Garafolo, meaning a bone cracked in his arm but retained proper alignment. Typically those injuries only require bracing or casting, but Dillard is undergoing a procedure to stabilize his arm, perhaps with a plate and screws. Either way, he figures to be sidelined for at least a month, and is likely to land on injured reserve, which would require at least a four-game absence.

Drafted 22nd overall in 2019, Dillard has started a combined nine games in his two NFL seasons, serving primarily as the No. 2 left tackle. He was set to retain that role this year, sitting behind Jordan Mailata. In his absence, the Eagles are likely to lean on reserve swing tackle Jack Driscoll as emergency depth. The team also has a pair of tackles on its practice squad in Le'Raven Clark and Kayode Awosika.