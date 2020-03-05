Eagles announce Jason Peters will enter free agent market, leaving door open for Andre Dillard at left tackle

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jason Peters have mutually agreed to part ways. Philadelphia released a statement Thursday that announced the Eagles will allow Peters to test the free agent market this month, sending a farewell message to one of the greatest players in franchise history.

"We are appreciative of everything Jason has contributed to the organization over the last 11 seasons in Philadelphia, including building a first-ballot Hall of Fame career and helping us win our first Super Bowl championship. Jason has been an incredible leader and person both on and off the field. We will remain in communication as each side continues to evaluate its options in free agency."

The Eagles did leave the door open for Peters, 38, to return, but are preparing to move on with Andre Dillard as the team's left tackle. Dillard, the team's first-round pick last season, is the heir apparent to Peters as the Eagles traded up in the draft to select him. He started four games for the Eagles and played all 16 in his rookie season as the backup left tackle to Peters, playing some snaps at right tackle as well.

Philadelphia moving on from Peters is a bit of a surprise, even though conventional wisdom applied the Eagles should part ways with the nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman didn't slam the door on a Peters return at the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

"Obviously, when you're talking about Jason Peters, you're talking about a Hall of Fame player, a Hall of Fame person," Roseman said. "Someone that's very special to us and played at a really high level last year."

Since the Eagles traded for Peters in 2009, he has made seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams, solidifying himself as one of the best offensive linemen of his era. Peters has nine total Pro Bowl appearances in his 16 seasons with the Eagles and Buffalo Bills. Five of the eight tackles with nine-plus Pro Bowls have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame (with Joe Thomas sure to join them in the coming years).

Peters will certainly have a spot in the Eagles Hall of Fame when his career is over. His next destination will be one of the more underrated storylines in free agency.