It's the most controversial play in football, unless you're a Philadelphia Eagles fan. The "tush push" fell two votes shy of being outlawed this offseason, which allowed the reigning Super Bowl champs to continue using their patented play.

In their Week 2 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles appeared to get away with a false start on the posterior plunge. The following week against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles appeared to get away with one again. On Thursday night during Philly's Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants, it happened ... yet again.

During a sequence inside the Giants' 5-yard line, the Eagles ran the "tush push" FOUR TIMES IN A ROW -- with the fourth attempt ending in a Jalen Hurts touchdown.

On the second "tush push" -- which came on a fourth-and-inches, offensive lineman Tyler Steen appeared to clearly move early. The officials did not throw a flag.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported that the league instructed referees to keep a close eye on the "tush push" and all quarterback sneaks prior to Week 3, reminding officials that players need to be aligned legally before the snap. Alignment is important, but the officials need to keep an eye on offensive linemen moving early as well.