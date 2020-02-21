Eagles are reportedly looking to move Alshon Jeffery, who appears to be open to a trade

Alshon Jeffery played a huge role in the Philadelphia Eagles winning their first Super Bowl title. Now it's possible Jeffery and the Eagles are ready to part ways.

Per Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the Eagles are looking to move Jeffery and the wide receiver would welcome the change of scenery. Jeffery is coming off season-ending Lisfranc surgery in December, with doctors projecting a nine-month timetable for recovery. If Jeffery would happen to return for the season opener in September, he would not have a full offseason of workouts and training camp to get into football shape.

The Eagles restructured Jeffery's contract in September, which took $11.75 million of his salary for 2019 and converted the majority of it into a signing bonus and guaranteed $9.91 million for 2020 (per Over The Cap). This makes it difficult for the Eagles to cut Jeffery with a salary cap hit of $15,446,500, and the Eagles would pay a cap penalty of $10,659,500 if they did release him. Jeffery has two years and just over $33.9 million left on a four-year extension he signed in 2017.

Jeffery was also part of midseason drama with the Eagles. ESPN's Josina Anderson cited an anonymous source that felt the offense was too complicated for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz back in October when the team was struggling at 3-3. This comes one year after Anderson said on Sunday NFL Countdown the Eagles were "over-targeting" Zach Ertz and the team "doesn't have the same chemistry" as the team that won the Super Bowl in 2017. SportsRadio 94 WIP's Howard Eskin said Jeffery was Anderson's source from the October 2019 report, but that was neither confirmed nor denied by Jeffery, who said he and Wentz had a "great relationship."

Based on all the drama and injuries surrounding Jeffery, it will be difficult for the Eagles to find a trade partner for him. Jeffery played just 10 games last season, recording just 43 catches for 490 yards and four touchdowns (11.4 yards per catch). His catches and yards were Jeffery's lowest since his rookie year in 2012.

Jeffery has piled up 165 caches for 2,122 yards and 19 touchdowns in 39 games with the Eagles, but his biggest success has come in the postseason. He's managed 23 catches for 364 yards in five postseason games with the Eagles, including 12 catches for 219 yards and three touchdowns during the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2017, all with a torn rotator cuff he suffered in training camp of that season.

The 30-year-old Jeffery has recorded 469 catches for 6,671 yards and 45 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Eagles and Chicago Bears. Jeffery has one Pro Bowl appearance and two 1,000-yard seasons, the last of which came in 2014.

The Eagles have moved on from key components of their Super Bowl team this offseason, starting with the release of linebacker Nigel Bradham this week. Jeffery may be the next one on his way out.