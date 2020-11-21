Two teams jockeying for playoff positioning in their respective conferences face off this weekend, as the Philadelphia Eagles travel to take on the Cleveland Browns. The Eagles are coming off of a surprising loss that shifted the narrative in the NFC East, as they fell to the New York Giants by a score of 27-17. Carson Wentz is still struggling through the 2020 season, and many are starting to wonder if they are truly the favorites to win this lowly division.

As for the Browns, they got back into the win column with a 10-7 victory over the Houston Texans. It may be hard to catch the 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers, but the 6-3 Browns are tied for second place in the AFC North, and are in prime position as of now to grab a spot in the postseason despite all of the ups and downs they have suffered through this year.

The Browns lead the all-time series with the Eagles, 31-17-1, but the Eagles have won the past five matchups. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff.

All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, Ohio)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Latest Odds: Browns -3 Bet Now

This line reopened at Browns -3.5 on Sunday night, but bounced around between -3 and -3.5 throughout the week. As of Saturday morning, the line is Browns -3 (+105).

The pick: Browns -3. I have been a critic of the Browns this season, but the Eagles have yet to show me they should be considered the favorites in the worst division in football. I'm leaning towards the Browns because they possess the third-best rushing attack in the NFL -- averaging 159 yards on the ground per game. As for the Eagles, they give up the seventh-most rushing yards per game.

Over/Under 47.5 points

The total opened up at 45.5 on Sunday night, but rose all the way to 48 by Monday afternoon. It then bounced around throughout the rest of the week, and finally landed at 47.5 by Saturday morning.

The pick: Under 47.5. These offenses aren't good and there's rain in the forecast. I'm sure it won't be as bad as the weather has been in Cleveland for the past two weeks, but the Browns are averaging eight points per game over their past two contests.

Player props

Miles Sanders total rushing yards: Over 68.5 (-115). Sanders hasn't been a fantasy football deity this season, but he has rushed for at least 80 yards in the last three games he has played in. In fact, he has only played in one game this season where he has failed to reach 69 rushing yards.

Carson Wentz total passing yards: Under 249.5 (-115). It's no secret that Wentz has struggled this season, and I'm not sure that will suddenly change this Sunday. In nine games this season, he has only reached that 249-yard mark three times.

Baker Mayfield total passing attempts: Under 30.5 (-115). Mayfield hasn't attempted 30 passes in a game since Oct. 11! Cleveland's offense revolves around its running backs, so take the Under.