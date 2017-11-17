Eagles at Cowboys in Week 11: Picks, how to watch and stream on NFL Sunday

Around this time last year, the surprising one-loss Dallas Cowboys were coming off their bye week and set to square off with the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. They were being led by an unstoppable offense with a powerful rushing attack and a quarterback playing far better than anyone could have expected.

It was a sloppy game, but the Cowboys won it, and they kept their one-loss record until Week 13. They eventually won the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

It's a few weeks later in the season, but this time the roles are reversed. Philly has the damn near unstoppable offense and the MVP candidate quarterback (Carson Wentz) -- and a better defense than Dallas had a year ago. The Eagles are coming off their bye and have one less heading into this week's Sunday night showdown with the Cowboys.

They sure seem like heavy favorites to come away with a win here, to run away with the division crown, and to take home the No. 1 seed in the conference. Can Dak Prescott and company manage to throw a wrench into those plans? We'll find out on Sunday.

Dallas dealing with important absences

The Cowboys offense fell apart in Atlanta last week. The suspension-induced absence of Ezekiel Elliott was expected to result in a drop in efficiency and explosiveness, but it was the lack of Tyron Smith (back, groin) that really stuck out against the Falcons.

Swing tackle Chaz Green started in Smith's place, and he was absolutely dominated by Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn. Clayborn, who had 22.5 career sacks coming into the game, exploded for six sacks working on Green. He single-handedly won the game. Nobody on the Falcons needed to do anything else. If anyone has a good explanation for why Jason Garrett didn't do something like stick a tight end next to Green on the line, or at least give him some help from the running backs, I'd love to hear it.

In any event, Smith is expected to miss Sunday night's game as well. This week he will likely be replaced by Byron Bell, who stepped in for Green in the fourth quarter, once the game was already over. While there's no Adrian Clayborn on the Philadelphia defensive line, he will not exactly be going up against a bunch of chumps.

The Eagles have 25 sacks this season, tied for 10th in the NFL, but their pressure rate is a considerably above-average 43.3 percent in a league where the average hovers around 34 percent, per Pro Football Focus. And this is despite the fact that the Eagles send a blitz on only 23 percent of opponents' drop-backs, a below-average figure. Their defensive line is the group getting after it on every play. Not only that, but they are an elite unit against the run. The Eagles yield the fewest Adjusted Line Yards per carry in the league, per Football Outsiders, and nobody has allowed fewer rushing yards overall.

Red-hot Eagles offense

Philadelphia has scored at least 26 points in eight of its nine games this season, the lone exception being a 27-20 loss to the Chiefs back in Week 2. They responded to that loss with close wins over the Giants and Chargers, but they've been absolutely hammering teams over the last few weeks. Heading into their Week 10 bye, Carson Wentz and company dropped 34 points on Washington, 33 on the 49ers, and 51 on the Broncos.

Philly's 32 total touchdowns are tops in the NFL. Their five 30-point games are second in the NFL to only the Rams. They rank fifth in the league in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders' DVOA, and they're one of just four teams ranked in the top-10 in both offense and defense. They've scored on 46 percent of their drives, per Pro-Football-Reference, and turned it over only 8 percent of the time. Both of those figures rank in the league's top-five.

And again, they're seemingly getting better by the way. That doesn't bode well for a Dallas defense that has been torn apart whenever Sean Lee doesn't play. The Cowboys have allowed 32.3 points per game when Lee either sat out or left with an injury. In the six games where Lee was healthy, they allowed only 18 points per game. Lee is out with a hamstring strain on Sunday. Get ready to see the Eagles light up the scoreboard.

Who will win?

The Eagles are 4.5-point road favorites. All eight CBSSports.com experts expect Philly to win and cover. That includes Pete Prisco:

If the Eagles win this game, they are basically division champs. They would be essentially five games ahead of the Cowboys. Dallas didn't look good last week in losing to the Falcons and the injury that sidelined left tackle Smith showed up in a big way. The Eagles have a good pass rush and I think that will be a problem here. Eagles keep on rolling.

Pick: Eagles 27, Cowboys 23

You can view all the expert picks here.