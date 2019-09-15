Eagles at Falcons: Live updates, game stats, highlights for NFC matchup on Sunday Night Football
It's a showdown of the birds, with Dan Quinn's Falcons playing host and looking to avoid an 0-2 start
Week 2's weekend slate of NFL action will conclude inside the confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with an anticipated battle of the birds -- a showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles that could easily have future implications on the NFC playoff picture.
Atlanta (0-1) gets to play host on "Sunday Night Football," and Dan Quinn's squad could use every ounce of home support it can get after a Week 1 trouncing that saw Matt Ryan and Co. register just 12 points in an embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles (1-0), meanwhile, started about as poorly as the Falcons in their own opener, falling behind 17-0 to the lowly Washington Redskins, but unlike Ryan and Quinn, Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson enter Week 2 fresh off an explosive comeback victory.
The Vikings are far from slouches, of course, but no one foresaw Atlanta falling behind 28-0 in the first week of the season, so it's clear the Falcons are coming into their Sunday night showdown with more pressure to rebound. A lackluster run game and defense will be put to the test once again vs. Philadelphia, which rendered Washington's ground game all but nonexistent and dropped 25 unanswered points on the Washington "D" once Wentz started connecting with DeSean Jackson and the Eagles' own rushing attack got moving.
In any event, a win would be big for either side. The Falcons are desperate to avoid an 0-2 start, and the Eagles are eager to carry their momentum onto the road as they jockey for position with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.
How to watch
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
