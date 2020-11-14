The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will wrap up their season series on Sunday at MetLife Stadium as both clubs try to make their mark in the NFC East race. Doug Pederson's club looks like it's finally getting a bit healthier as it is set to welcome back running back Miles Sanders and Alshon Jeffery into the offense. That should be a much-needed boost for Carson Wentz as Philly looks to extend its lead in the division. Meanwhile, the Giants are coming into this game after defeating the Washington Football Team in Week 9.

The last time these two rivals squared off against each other came back in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football. That game featured an 11-point comeback by the Eagles after trailing New York 21-10 with 6:17 to play in the fourth quarter. With a rematch of that contest on deck, we're here to give you all the betting angles for this matchup. Along with the spread and total, we'll also provide you with some of our favorite player props. All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

Eagles at Giants

This number had held at Eagles -3.5 throughout the week before falling a half point, then rising back up. It will be worth monitoring all the way up to kickoff. Despite a 2-7 record, the Giants have been able to stay in games this season, owning a 6-3 ATS record that includes covering in five of their last six matchups. Even with that record, however, New York has struggled at MetLife Stadium. Over the last three seasons, the Giants are 4-15-1 ATS (worst in the NFL) there and 2-12 as home underdogs.

In this matchup with Philadelphia, it's going to be determined by how well Daniel Jones can protect the football. The Giants have allowed a league-high 16.8 pressures this season and are now facing a Philly defense that has the best pass rush rate (60%) in the NFL. With Carson Wentz getting back a number of weapons that are now healthy, his turnover rate should decrease. As for Jones, I expect him to cough up the ball at least once, which swings this game in the Eagles' direction.

Projected score: Philadelphia 23, N.Y. Giants 17

Over/Under

This total has risen by more than two points as the week progressed. After opening at 42 on Sunday, this number has continued to climb, hitting 44 as early as Monday, and had ticked up a half-point to 45.5 on Friday. The Under has a combined record of 9-7 between these two squads this season. In their previous matchup, they combined for 43 points, which would go Under this total in Week 10.

New York is averaging 18.7 points per game this season, which is the second-worst in the NFL. The Eagles aren't too far above the Giants, averaging 23.3 points per contest. While I expect Philly's offense to be much improved with players returning to full health, the Eagles defense should also keep the Giants offense from going crazy, especially if Daniel Jones gives them the ball one or two times.

Projected total: 40

Player props

Carson Wentz total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-105). New York has allowed 15 passing touchdowns this season, two of which came from Wentz in Week 7. If he can find the end zone twice without a bunch of his main weapons, he should do so again with a number of skill position players back to full strength coming out of the bye.

Dallas Goedert total receiving yards: Over 40.5 (-115). The third-year tight end made his return to action in Week 8 but was only targeted once. Goedert's role will increase in this matchup and quite possibly could be the go-to target for Wentz against New York. In Week 1, Wentz threw Goedert's way nine times and the tight end hauled in eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Now that he's healthy, we could be looking at that type of output from him as Zach Ertz continues to be sidelined.

Darius Slayton total receiving yards: Over 38.5 (-115). Slayton has been in a bit of a slump over the last few weeks but is averaging 54.6 receiving yards per game this season and has hit this over in six of his nine games this year. In a game where New York will be down and forced to throw, Jones will look Slayton's way.

Daniel Jones total interceptions: Over 0.5 (-150). He's thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this season and has just two games without throwing it into the arms of a defender.