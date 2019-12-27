Eagles at Giants prediction: How to watch, live stream, TV times, odds, how Eagles can clinch NFC East

A month ago, the Philadelphia Eagles' chances of winning the NFC East were remote at best ... especially after an embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins. Since falling to Miami, the Eagles have rallied to win three consecutive games and take over first place in the NFC East thanks to a huge victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.

The Eagles have earned a "win and in" scenario heading into the final week of the regular season. All they have to do as beat the New York Giants, who have won two consecutive games but are still 4-11 on the season. The Giants almost defeated the Eagles in Week 14 as the Philadelphia rallied from a 17-3 halftime deficit to win in overtime and keep its playoff hopes alive. That victory spring boarded the Eagles to their three-game win streak and control of the NFC East.

Philadelphia beating New York is the ideal scenario to win the division, but it's not the only way the Eagles can go to the playoffs. If the Dallas Cowboys lose to the 3-12 Washington Redskins Sunday, the Eagles win the NFC East no matter what they do against the Giants. A Dallas win and Philadelphia loss gives the Cowboys the NFC East by virtue of division record. Dallas would finish 5-1 in the NFC East while Philadelphia would finish 4-2. The Eagles have won six consecutive games against the Giants dating back to November of 2016.

"This is a good football team," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said of the Giants. "This defense that we're playing is a good defense and they have some young guys in the back end and they are playing really well, as well. This is a big defensive line.

"We have a lot on the line. We have the NFC East and we have a possible playoff spot. What we've done to this point, does it matter? Yeah it matters, but you know what, it's about going 1-0 this week and again, putting the hard work and the preparation in to try to win a game, and it's hard, but our guys will be up for it."

How to watch



Date: Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Preview

The Eagles revitalized themselves on offense in their fourth quarter comeback victory over the Giants three weeks ago, relying on Boston Scott to carry the load. Scott, who was called up from the practice squad in October, finally had an opportunity to showcase his talents to the coaching staff. He had 10 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 69 yards in the victory. The Giants struggled to contain Scott in the screen game as he opened up the offense with New York containing Miles Sanders (15 carries for 45 yards and four catches for 24 yards) and the Eagles losing No. 1 wide receiver Alshon Jeffery in the first half (Achilles). With the Eagles down to just three healthy wide receivers, Zach Ertz had nine catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-tying touchdown with 1:53 left and the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Dallas Goedert also had four catches for 41 yards, and will be relied upon to carry the team at tight end with Ertz potentially missing the game with a fractured rib and a back injury. Carson Wentz went 33 for 50 for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Over the last three games in the fourth quarter/overtime, Wentz has completed 34-of-42 (81.0%) attempts for 352 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 133.3 passer rating, in addition to two comeback drives against the Giants and Redskins.

The Giants have won two consecutive games since blowing the 14-point halftime lead to the Eagles, with the wins coming with two different quarterbacks. Eli Manning led the Giants to a win over the Dolphins, as New York had 36 points and 412 yards (the second game with over 400 yards in 2019). The Giants finished with 138 yards rushing against a bottom five run defense in the Dolphins, but followed that up with a season-high 206 rush yards in a win over the Redskins. The Giants scored a season-high 41 points and put up 552 yards as Daniel Jones threw for 352 yards and a career-high five touchdowns while Saquon Barkley had 279 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, showing signs he's 100 percent recovered from a high ankle sprain early in the season.The Giants have averaged 38.5 points and 482 yards per game over the last two games, certainly presenting a problem for the Eagles defense.

"They're clicking; they have some weapons on offense and they're clicking over there," Pederson said. "Defensively it's the same group of guys we faced a couple weeks ago minus [Saints CB] Janoris [Jenkins], but it's a good, young secondary; big, physical defensive front. Good against the run and it's a good test for us. A challenge on both sides of the ball and on special teams.

"I would say right now the way they're playing is not an indication of their record. They're playing a lot better than that and it's a good test for us going into Week 17."

The Giants offense was shut down in the second half of the Week 14 meeting, allowing the Eagles to come back. New York had just 29 yards in the second half of the loss, averaging 1.3 yards per play and not having a single possession last longer than four plays. The Giants scored zero points in the second half after having 17 points and 226 yards in the first half. Their offense is more explosive with Jones under center.

"He has good mobility," Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said of Jones. "He runs a little bit more zone reads and option stuff than obviously Eli Manning, and also can scramble, so we have to take care of that. And I think he's making an effort to get the ball out of his hand a little bit quicker. I think you saw that against Washington last week.

"He certainly gets your attention. He threw for a bunch of yards. He scored a lot of points. He had a lot of touchdown passes last week. So, we're going to have to play our best on Sunday."

Prediction

For the Giants to upset Philadelphia, Barkley will have to have a good day against an Eagles run defense that is seventh in yards per carry (4.0) and third in rush yards allowed (88.0). If Barkley can't get going, the Giants don't have much chance to pull off the upset. New York has to feature Barkley more, specifically in the passing game in order to spread the offense out. The Eagles have never faced Jones, and his mobility could be a problem after years of squaring off against Manning. This will be a different Giants offense than three weeks ago.

The Giants allow 7.6 yards per pass (29th in NFL) and opposing quarterbacks complete 67.05% of their passes (28th), a huge opportunity for Wentz to put them in an early hole. Wentz has been red hot over the last three games, even with the cast of practice squad players and rookies at his disposal. The Eagles can ride Miles Sanders in a variety of ways as he gets better each week. Jordan Howard returning will be a huge boost to the ground game in short yardage situations.

Philadelphia could take advantage of a poor New York defense, which is the reason the Giants have just four wins. Changes are coming in New York, but the Eagles have to put the Giants away early.

Pick: Eagles 27, Giants 19