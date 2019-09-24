Eagles at Packers prediction: How to watch, stream NFC showdown on 'Thursday Night Football'

The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will square off on Thursday night in what many once figured could be a playoff preview, though only one of those teams has truly looked like a contender early in 2019.

Before we reveal why the Packers are primed to roll to 4-0 and send the Eagles even further below .500, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in:

Preview

The Packers stumbled their way through Mike McCarthy's final season at the helm of the staff, and they didn't look particularly inspiring under Matt LaFleur's new offense to open 2019. Ever since then, though, they've been one of the NFL's most formidable teams, even with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the rest of that unit still awaiting a breakout performance. Mike Pettine's fast, young defense -- headlined by Jaire Alexander, Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith -- has carried the Pack to a 3-0 start, and if/when LaFleur's "O" takes a step forward, Green Bay will be able to go at it with the best of them around the league.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are fresh off back-to-back playoff appearances, in search of their second Super Bowl bid in three years, but there's been little evidence that Doug Pederson's squad is ready to go the distance through three games. Carson Wentz has battled through spotty protection to play good football, but with Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and other weapons sidelined due to injury, he's been left to play come-from-behind with a ragtag group of reserves. Defensively, Philly has come up big in the clutch but failed to generate any pass rush whatsoever. On a short week and on the road, they're desperate for a victory.

Prediction

Are the Eagles capable of surprising everyone and pulling off the upset? As long as Wentz is under center and Pederson is scheming up plays, yes. And that, to be honest, would make for one heck of an entertaining Thursday night. But boy, it's hard to find areas where the Eagles can win against the Packers. Even if Rodgers doesn't hit his true stride, he shouldn't have any issues dropping 300 yards and three scores if the Birds struggle again to push the pocket. Wentz, meanwhile, is going to be hard-pressed to make plays yet again with no Jackson out wide, and if Green Bay's defensive performance through three weeks is any indication, Thursday night won't be any easier for No. 11. Oh yeah, and the Packers haven't lost a September game at home in their last 15 tries.

Pick: Packers

