Eagles at Rams in Week 14: Live updates, how to watch and stream on NFL Sunday

If the NFC is one thing entering Week 14 of the 2017 season, it's this: Up for grabs.

On Thursday, with a chance to all but kill off their divisional rival, the New Orleans Saints instead found themselves on the wrong end of a much-needed win for the Atlanta Falcons, who have regained wild-card life for what's shaping up to be a fight between preseason favorites like the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. Atop the conference, meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are in for a crucial showdown with the Carolina Panthers, who are hanging onto the NFC's sixth seed by a thread.

And in maybe the weekend's best preview of a future NFC playoff game, the NFL's former No. 1 team, the Philadelphia Eagles, will look to rebound from a stinging loss to the Seattle Russell Wilsons by hitting the Memorial Coliseum for a matchup with Sean McVay's 9-3 Los Angeles Rams.

The stands may very well be filled with more fans from Philadelphia than fans from Los Angeles (and the Rams seem to know it), but that doesn't lower the stakes of Sunday afternoon's special, a tilt of ground-and-pound powerhouses with young franchise quarterbacks and an eye on home-field advantage.

Goff vs. Wentz: who has to do more?

Sunday will mark the first time the former No. 1 and No. 2 overall draft picks face off, and there's really no overstating just how incredible both Jared Goff and Carson Wentz have been in Year 2 of their respective systems. The former was all but written off as a bust after a tumultuous ride with Jeff Fisher in 2016, but he now looks like a legitimate captain as the decision-maker behind McVay's schemes. And Wentz, whose mechanics clouded his poise as a rookie, has long been mentioned in MVP talks thanks to his emergence as a supreme play extender and a touchdown-to-interception ratio (29:6) that rivals the best.

In the fight for better NFC standing this weekend, however, it's fair to wonder which hotshot youngster will be asked to do more. We now know that both Goff and Wentz have the tools to be "the guy," but we don't necessarily know which one will be needed more -- or which one will need his supporting cast more -- when it comes to squaring off with an aggressive defense. Wentz was off the mark early in the Eagles' loss to Seattle, and that may partially have been a result of the Seahawks' push in the trenches, so L.A. could pose a reasonable threat as the home to a certain someone named Aaron Donald. Goff, on the other hand, doesn't do nearly as much with his legs and will be up against an Eagles front that might have had eight sacks in Week 13 if not for Russell Wilson's latest Frank Tarkenton impression.

The Eagles are probably a little better stocked in the pass-catching department, especially if Robert Woods remains out of the mix for Los Angeles, but Goff might deserve the benefit of the doubt if the Rams can give him a clean pocket. At the end of the day, neither signal-caller has struggled much with turnovers this season, and both guys have excelled as the point guards of their dynamic offenses -- the Rams are right behind the Eagles in terms of total yards from scrimmage in 2017. Sunday figures to come down to which QB gets the most help from his teammates.

What are the keys to victory for both teams?

A case could be made that the Eagles' biggest hurdle came in the days leading up to the game, as the team remained on the West Coast following Week 13's loss to Seattle, practicing at the stadium of MLB's Los Angeles Angels after a physical defeat at the hands of the Seahawks. Come game time, though, it's probably a combination of play-calling and pass rush that will decide the Eagles' fate.

Doug Pederson opened with some unusually sheepish strategy against the 'Hawks, and by the time the Eagles showed life in the second half, Seattle was out in front by multiple scores. Staying aggressive and sticking to what's working is obvious but key, as is getting pressure on Goff. Philly's run "D" has been stout all year, so if they can temper Todd Gurley at least a little bit, forcing off-balance throws would be a major win.

For the Rams, the crucial factor is the usual factor: Run the ball and stop the run. It's been the motto for many of Los Angeles' best performances and, coincidentally, for the Eagles as well. Gurley has been a workhorse on the ground and, in turn, a catalyst for Goff's production through the air and play-action fakes. Against an active Jim Schwartz front, L.A. will probably need to get creative to get Gurley or its other play-makers out in space.

And on the flip side, the Rams have to shut down the Eagles' backfield. Making Philadelphia one-dimensional isn't a guaranteed ticket to victory, but it'd sure push Pederson into a corner, and the last time the Eagles relied solely on the passing attack, they suffered one of their few losses of the year.

Who will win?

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco likes Goff to win the first of what could be many lifetime battles with Wentz, in part because the Eagles are already a little battered from their trip west:

The Eagles stayed on West Coast after losing to Seattle last Sunday night to help with the jet lag. Even so, it's tough to play on the road after playing Seattle in a physical game. The Rams could use this game as a major proving ground for them. Jared Goff gets the better of his duel with Carson Wentz.

But the rest of CBS Sports' NFL crew is divided on the Eagles-Rams showdown. Three other analysts agree with Prisco and have Los Angeles taking this Week 14 matchup, but four others like the Eagles to get back on track.

