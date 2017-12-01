Eagles at Seahawks in Week 13: Picks, how to watch, stream Sunday Night Football

In one of three potential NFC Championship previews on tap for Week 13, the Seattle Seahawks (7-4) are set to host the NFL's hottest team, the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1), under the prime-time lights of "Sunday Night Football."

For weeks on end, people have been wondering whether the streaking Eagles are actually for real, perhaps mostly because four of their last nine consecutive wins have come against .500 teams -- or worse -- like the Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears. But even if the skeptics aren't convinced by Carson Wentz's MVP campaign or the Eagles' historic turnover differential, Sunday's test in Seattle, often an infamous site for visiting teams, should offer more clarity atop the NFC.

Some Eagles don't seem awfully concerned with Seattle's defense, a unit that's more banged up than its typically revered self -- LeGarrette Blount told the media this week that the Seahawks aren't "anything special" compared to what the Eagles have already faced. But Eagles coach Doug Pederson wouldn't have you believe that, talking up the challenge of playing Seattle on the road, not to mention with another West Coast game looming a week later.

As long as Russell Wilson is under center for the Seahawks, too, it's not safe to assume anything. This Seattle team is on the brink of desperation as the Los Angeles Rams look to secure the NFC West and three different clubs vie for Wild-Card contention out of the South, so when better to jump-start a playoff run than on "Sunday Night Football" against the best team in football?

When the Eagles and Seahawks met in 2016, both sides were in very different places. Reunited Sunday, they're both playing for a little bit more, too -- Seattle for postseason juice and Philly for home-field advantage.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Dec. 3, 8:30 p.m. ET



Dec. 3, 8:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC (Check local listings)



NBC (Check local listings) Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

How will the Eagles attack the Seahawks' ailing defense?

Ever since a Week Two loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles have both outplayed and out-schemed their opponents, representing maybe the NFL's most balanced offensive attack of the year. That's how you get an MVP-caliber season from Wentz, whose 28 touchdown passes lead the league, and also boast the second best ground game in the NFL, all while dominating on third downs and owning a plus-nine in the takeaway/giveaway category.

The big question on Sunday night will be how Pederson and Co. opt to attack a Seattle defense that's missing both Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor. "Throw the ball" seems like the obvious answer, of course, but a lot of the Eagles' recent success has come from an established rushing attack, and that's where the Seahawks tend to thrive -- they are ninth in the NFL in run defense thanks in large part to guys like Michael Bennett and Bobby Wagner, and they've looked their best in their last four games.

There's also the fact that the Eagles probably won't want the ball in Wilson's hands in the fourth quarter. While Philly has wreaked havoc on teams early in games, even enabling backup quarterback Nick Foles to play at the end of several blowouts, Seattle has dominated in clutch time, specifically under Wilson's direction. Even if the Eagles own a lead late in Sunday's contest, then, finding a way to keep the ball on the ground and out of the Seahawks' control could be an X-factor.

Can Russell Wilson do enough on his own to win?

There's no doubt that Wilson is a force to be reckoned with late in games when he's needed most. He's a force to be reckoned with on all occasions despite Seattle's shoddy offensive line, to be honest. But for all the talk about the Seahawks defense in this clash of NFC powerhouses, the dominance of the Eagles' own "D" is probably being undersold.

Against even average opponents, Wilson has been tasked with carrying the burden of a battered team, and he's not lining up against a slouch of a unit on Sunday -- Philadelphia has the third most takeaways of any club, its front four ranks first in the NFL in run defense and it currently surrenders the sixth fewest total yards of any team. Like Seattle, the Eagles have been ravaged by injuries here and there, losing middle linebacker Jordan Hicks for the year and starting cornerback Ronald Darby for several months, but they've also found ways to thrive in the face of them.

All that being said, Wilson is still incredible, and that's putting it lightly. If his supporting cast or even his defense were as chipper as usual, in fact, there'd probably be a better case to be made for his own MVP candidacy. The last two weeks alone, he's been a premier threat on the ground, racking up 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and his nifty work behind Seattle's perpetually inconsistent line has helped the Seahawks quietly win six of their last eight. His 23 TD passes actually rank third in the NFL, and he hasn't thrown for fewer than two in a game in six weeks, so if he can do his thing, his guys should have a chance.

Who will win?

Seattle picks guru Josh Nagel, who is 8-1 forecasting Seahawks games since the start of the 2016 season, offers an exclusive prediction for this game only at SportsLine, but our CBSSports.com experts are leaning in Philadelphia's favor, with six of eight NFL analysts picking the Eagles over the Seahawks.

Common sense says this matchup will be tight even with Seattle dealing with injuries, and that's because it's rare when a team waltzes into Seahawks territory -- in December, no less -- and earns an easy victory. The Eagles, however, have made everything from the "trap game" to the tough game all but irrelevant on their historic streak, so it's hard not to buy into their run.

