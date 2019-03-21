Eagles back off after proposing minor change to longstanding Cowboys, Lions Thanksgiving tradition
It seems that the Eagles aren't so happy about the way that the NFL handles Thanksgiving
When the NFL's annual league meeting kicks off on March 24, one of the things that the league's owners will be doing that week is voting on multiple rule changes for 2019 that have been proposed by the competition committee and the league's 32 teams.
The most interesting proposal for 2019 arguably came from the Eagles, who seem to be getting a little tired of the NFL's annual tradition of having the Cowboys and Lions play at home every year on Thanksgiving. Apparently, the Eagles would like to see those two teams hit the road once in awhile.
In a resolution change submitted to the league, the Eagles proposed that the NFL make a minor change for Turkey Day and have either the Cowboys or Lions play on the road instead of at home.
In the proposal, the Eagles wrote that they want "to continue the annual tradition of having Dallas and Detroit play on Thanksgiving, provided that one of those clubs host a home game with the other club playing away, and alternating home and away games each subsequent season."
Basically, the Cowboys and Lions would still play on Thanksgiving, we just wouldn't see both teams playing at home. Under the Eagles' proposal, one team would play at home this year while the other one would play on the road. After that, the two teams would alternate which team got to play at home and which team got to play on the road.
Although it's an interesting proposal, it's definitely not going to pass this year and that's because the Eagles have pulled it from the table, meaning the NFL's owners won't be voting on it. In an odd Turkey Day coincidence, the Eagles have actually been named as a team that is very likely to play on Thanksgiving in 2019. You can read more about that report by clicking here.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cowboys, Rams to play August Hawaii game
The two teams will be racking up some frequent flier miles during the preseason
-
Ravens have their backup quarterback
RG3 will be returning to Baltimore
-
Saints expected to sign Jared Cook
It looks like the Saints are going to add a new weapon to Drew Brees' arsenal.
-
Colts land Houston on two-year deal
The Colts just beefed up their defense
-
Kaepernick, Reid settle for under $10M?
Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid will be splitting less than $10 million after settling their...
-
Pick Six: Is Wilson eyeing free agency?
John Breech joins Will Brinson to talk about the Seahawks QB's contract, Steelers drama and...