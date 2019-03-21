Eagles back off after proposing minor change to longstanding Cowboys, Lions Thanksgiving tradition

When the NFL's annual league meeting kicks off on March 24, one of the things that the league's owners will be doing that week is voting on multiple rule changes for 2019 that have been proposed by the competition committee and the league's 32 teams.

The most interesting proposal for 2019 arguably came from the Eagles, who seem to be getting a little tired of the NFL's annual tradition of having the Cowboys and Lions play at home every year on Thanksgiving. Apparently, the Eagles would like to see those two teams hit the road once in awhile.

In a resolution change submitted to the league, the Eagles proposed that the NFL make a minor change for Turkey Day and have either the Cowboys or Lions play on the road instead of at home.

In the proposal, the Eagles wrote that they want "to continue the annual tradition of having Dallas and Detroit play on Thanksgiving, provided that one of those clubs host a home game with the other club playing away, and alternating home and away games each subsequent season."

Basically, the Cowboys and Lions would still play on Thanksgiving, we just wouldn't see both teams playing at home. Under the Eagles' proposal, one team would play at home this year while the other one would play on the road. After that, the two teams would alternate which team got to play at home and which team got to play on the road.

Although it's an interesting proposal, it's definitely not going to pass this year and that's because the Eagles have pulled it from the table, meaning the NFL's owners won't be voting on it. In an odd Turkey Day coincidence, the Eagles have actually been named as a team that is very likely to play on Thanksgiving in 2019. You can read more about that report by clicking here.