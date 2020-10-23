DeSean Jackson's return to the field may have been short-lived, as the Philadelphia Eagles' speedy wideout left Thursday night's matchup against the New York Giants with a right leg injury after fielding a punt. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles believe Jackson suffered a high ankle sprain, but he will have an MRI on Friday to determine if he needs surgery. He was seen wearing a walking boot Thursday night, and could end up missing some time.

Jackson played in the Eagles' first three games of the season before missing the next three due to a hamstring injury. The Eagles were clearly excited to get their speedster back on Thursday night, as Carson Wentz looked his way five times. Jackson caught three of those targets for 34 yards and also rushed once for a gain of 12 yards. Then came the fateful punt return that knocked him out of the game.

As CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr notes, Jackson's return to Philadelphia has been a disappointment since he has spent more time on the injured list than on the field. Age has played a factor in the 33-year-old Jackson's decline, but a nagging series of lower body injuries have played a huge role in his declining production. Jackson led the NFL in yards per catch four times -- the last time being in 2018.

Even if the MRI on Friday yields good news, the Eagles could take the cautious approach with their oft-injured star. The Eagles have two more divisional matchups next up on the docket, as they host the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday and then travel to take on the Giants in Week 10 following their bye week.