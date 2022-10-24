The Carolina Panthers sent star running back Christian McCaffrey out west to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a second-round pick, third-round pick and fourth-round pick in 2023, plus a fifth-round pick in 2024. The 49ers are looking to boost their offensive attack as they continue to pursue a Lombardi Trophy, but they were not the only team interested in the versatile offensive weapon.

Per The MMQB, the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills called Carolina about McCaffrey. Albert Breer reports that the Broncos and Eagles have general managers who like to investigate whenever a star player may be on the trade block, but that their offers weren't too enticing -- those offers reportedly including just a third-round pick or fourth-round pick. The Bills, on the other hand, were more serious about potentially swinging a trade, but they reportedly never made a hard offer.

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • 23 Att 93 Yds 431 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

The two teams that were the most serious about landing McCaffrey were the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. However, neither team had a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Per The MMQB, the Rams' final offer included second- and third-round picks in 2023, fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2024 and then disgruntled running back Cam Akers. The tiebreaker between the 49ers and Rams reportedly was the fact that the Rams did not have a fourth-round pick this upcoming draft.

After landing McCaffrey, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said keeping him from arguably their biggest rival was a huge plus.

"I mean, it's definitely a bonus," Shanahan said. "I think everybody would love the opportunity to have a player like Christian ... but it's also nice to keep a good player away from the team that we have to compete with year in and year out. So that definitely helps."