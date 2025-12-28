The Philadelphia Eagles come in as the NFC East champions, but the Buffalo Bills have work to do to retain their AFC East title when they host this NFL Week 17 matchup. The Eagles (10-5) hit a rough patch and went on a three-game losing skid because of an inconsistent offense but have bounced back to score 60 points in winning their past two games. The Eagles have been leaning on running back Saquon Barkley as the weather turns frigid, while the Bills have won four in a row with James Cook carrying a big part of the load.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Bills are 2.5-point home favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Bills odds from DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Buffalo's over/under for total team points is 24.5, while Philadelphia's is 20.5. Before making any Bills vs. Eagles picks of your own, you have to see the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Bills on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 28

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Eagles vs. Bills betting preview

Odds: Bils -2.5, Over/Under 44.5

The Eagles are 9-6 against the spread this season and 10-4 ATS in their past 14 road games. They are 4-2 ATS in their past four against the Bills. Buffalo is 7-8 ATS and has won 16 of its past 17 games at Highmark Stadium. The total has gone Under in six of Philadelphia's last seven games, but the Over has hit in four of Buffalo's past six. The Eagles have won 11 of their past 13 matchups with AFC teams.

Eagles vs. Bills SGP

Bills ML

Over 44.5

Josh Allen Over 196.5 passing yards

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Eagles vs. Bills score prediction, picks

The model has the Bills winning outright 54% of the time and covering the spread in 53% of simulations. It's also leaning hard on the Over, with that coming in at a 58% clip. Allen has gone Over his passing yards total in four of his past five home starts, and the props model is projecting him to throw for more than 230 yards.

Eagles vs. Bills score prediction: Bills 26, Eagles 23

