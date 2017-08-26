Eagles' Blount is not concerned about his weight: 'I'm weighing enough'

Three games into the preseason, the Philadelphia Eagles' running game isn't looking too great. Presumed No. 1 ball-carrier LeGarrette Blount has yet to get untracked, totaling four carries for nine yards in the first game, five carries for eight yards in the second game, and four carries for 19 yards in the third game.

Blount, though, is not concerned about his numbers.

"It matters because everybody has to get on the same page," Blount said, per NFL.com. "This is when you get on the same page. This is when, as a running back, you can figure out how your linemen work together, how they block things together, how they work as a unit. So, this is when you figure that out, so it is important.

"But the numbers? Nah."

Another number Blount isn't concerned about: the amount he weighs.

"I'm weighing enough," he said. "I'm good. I feel great."

Blount has been listed at 245-250 pounds during his career, making him consistently one of the heaviest backs in the league. He's already one of just five running backs in history to stand at least six feet tall, weigh at least 245 pounds and run for at least 5,000 yards during his NFL career, per Pro-Football-Reference. If he clears the 500-yard mark this season, he'll become the all-time leading rusher among such players.

Prior to Blount doing it last year, though, there had only been three instances in NFL history of a player that size rushing for 500 yards or more during their age-30 season or later. Nobody has done it at 31, which Blount will be in 2017. Christian Okoye, who ran for 448 yards in 1992, is the only player to come close.

The Eagles would like to use Blount as their early-down running back throughout the season, but they do have other places to turn if he's not as effective as they expect. Unless he can buck history, they may be doing just that early and often.