The Philadelphia Eagles will look to get back on track Christmas Day following three straight losses as Jalen Hurts and Co. host the rival New York Giants. It's been tough sledding for the Eagles as of late, but this game at home could be the bounce-back spot Philly has been looking for -- especially with the "Giant Killer" on their side.

That's right, the Eagles have a secret weapon only deployed during matchups against New York. That secret weapon is running back Boston Scott. Scott is not a main facet of the Eagles offense. This season, he has rushed just 16 times for 78 yards in 12 games played. However, the 5-foot-6 Scott has been known for coming up big against the Giants, especially when it comes to getting into the end zone.

Scott has scored 17 touchdowns in the regular season in his career. A whopping 10 of those touchdowns have come against the Giants! He's played eight career games against New York in the regular season, and has never not scored in those contests. That has led bettors to target him for "anytime touchdown" wagers, and his odds to find the end zone have changed in a major way over the last week.

Scott opened up at +1000 as an anytime touchdown scorer over at FanDuel Sportsbook, according to CBS News. As of Sunday morning, those odds fell to +300! Scott is also +300 to find the end zone over at Caesars Sportsbook, and +350 at BetMGM.

Those odds are pretty remarkable for a player who hasn't scored a touchdown this season and played just 46 offensive snaps. But, Scott's history against the Giants speaks for itself. I guess this is what you would call a "squad ride."