Eagles' Brandon Brooks defends Carson Wentz after comeback win, name drops Nick Foles

Carson Wentz has become the subject of criticism throughout the season, most of which have been unwarranted. Wentz has been dealt a bad hand, losing his top three wide receivers, No. 1 running back, and playing with a fractured locker room in the early portion of the Philadelphia Eagles season.

With all the bad eggs eliminated from the cart, Wentz has thrived with practice squad standouts Greg Ward and Boston Scott, while witnessing Miles Sanders become the best rookie running back in Eagles history. The Eagles quarterback had his lowest point of the year after a loss to the Miami Dolphins, but he has led the Eagles to come-from-behind victories the last two weeks. Wentz threw the game-winning touchdown to Ward with 26 seconds left Sunday to give the Eagles a win over the Washington Redskins and keep Philadelphia tied for first in the NFC East with a Week 16 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys ahead.

The Eagles aren't in this position without Wentz, who has often been compared to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, who won Super Bowl MVP with the Eagles two years ago. Some Eagles fans have soured on Wentz and compared him to Foles, who had the postseason for the ages in Philadelphia.

Wentz has changed the narrative Philadelphia the past two weeks, thanks to consecutive fourth-quarter comeback victories. Eagles' right guard Brandon Brooks needed to remind Wentz that he doesn't have to carry the weight of the franchise on his shoulders, no matter what Philadelphia fans believe.

"I just told him, 'Don't ever think that any loss we ever have as a team is solely on you,' because it's not," Brooks said, via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "The world makes it seem that way because he's the franchise guy and he's got all this money and he's supposed to be X, Y and Z and Foles this, Foles that.

"But don't think for a second any loss is all you. Because it's not. And I just wanted to let him know what he's been able to do with what he has? He's been playing well. He's been balling all season. So it's really just hat's off to you. His resilience. His toughness. His mental toughness. You name it."

Wentz finished 30 of 43 for 266 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions and a 109.3 passer rating in the Eagles' 37-27 comeback victory. He has 591 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in his last two games.

Through 14 games, Wentz has completed 63.4% of his passes for 3,431 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions for a 92.3 rating. Wentz went 8 of 8 for 70 yards on the final drive Sunday with the Eagles down three points in the final minutes.

The Eagles may only be 7-7, but a win Sunday will set them up to win the NFC East title. They can thank Wentz for that, not Foles (who isn't in Philly anymore).