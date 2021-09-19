The Philadelphia Eagles needed their key players to contribute against San Francisco 49ers, unfortunately for the Eagles, it didn't happen. Defensive end Brandon Graham was carted off of the field late in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury after limping badly off of the field.

It's being reported Graham suffered a torn Achilles, per Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn, a season-ending injury.

The Eagles also began the second half without starting right guard Brandon Brooks, who also appears to have suffered a potentially significant injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. capitalized quickly on the absence of Graham with a touchdown throw to wide receiver Jauan Jennings to end the first half. The 49ers went on to win, 17-11.

Graham is a Pro Bowl edge rusher who is also a former All-Pro, and replacing him won't be easy. The former 13th-overall pick of the Eagles in 2010, Graham is playing in his 12th NFL season and coming off of a 2020 campaign that saw him log eight sacks in 16 starts. He's racked up 16.5 sacks over the last two seasons, as the 33-year-old hasn't shown any signs of slowing down entering 2021.

Brooks, a three-time Pro Bowler at his position, leaves quite a void on the offensive front. The Eagles are hoping rookie second-round pick Landon Dickerson can step in and step up in only his second-career NFL game.

