Winning the overtime coin toss is usually half the battle when it comes to prevailing in the NFL's fifth quarter, since the team that starts with the football can win the game with a touchdown. That's why Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis acted with such glee, repeatedly saying "We want the ball" when Buffalo won the overtime coin toss in 31-31 game at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, whose 189th game with the franchise on Sunday made him the all-time games played leader in team history, had the confidence to say to Davis' face then and there "it don't matter." He ended up being right as the Eagles won 37-34 despite not starting on offense.

Graham, who finished with with two tackles and a sack, helped lift a defense that forced a critical Josh Allen incompletion on third-and-6 from the Eagles' 22. That left the Bills to settle for a 40-yard field goal. Nine plays later, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts found the end zone for the game-winning, 12-yard rushing touchdown on a quarterback draw to the left side of the field. Graham and the Eagles proved an NFL overtime period can be like "The Tortoise and the Hare": it's not about how you start, it's about how you finish.