PHILADELPHIA -- Brandon Graham didn't make a decision on his future on Friday after all. At the end of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX championship parade, Graham had a thunderous roar from over a million fans at the Art Museum steps -- but not for any decision on his future.

"I'm so thankful for my kids, my family. So thankful to be a part of this organization. You guys made me what i am today," Graham said. "Only problem I have with this season is that it's over. We getting ready for next year."

How did Graham end the parade? With these words to get the fan base fired up and the fireworks to go off.

"We from Philly, f---ing Philly," Graham said. "No one likes us, we don't care!"

Graham is responsible for arguably the greatest play in Eagles franchise history when he strip-sacked Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of their Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots. He's played in the most games in Eagles history (206) and is the only player to play 15 seasons for the franchise -- all in a row. Graham also has the third-most sacks in team history (76.5), behind only Reggie White (124.0) and Trent Cole (85.5).

Graham returned from injury to play in Super Bowl LIX and recorded a tackle in 13 snaps. He missed the previous nine games with a torn triceps muscle. Graham, Lane Johnson, Rick Lovato and Jake Elliott are the only three players to win two Super Bowls with the franchise.

The franchise leader in postseason sacks (5.5), Graham remained a key piece of the team's pass-rushing rotation prior to his injury -- with 3.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits in 11 games. What will Graham do next? He teased his future plans after the Super Bowl LIX victory.

"Let me tell you: I wanna learn as much as I can. If you want an intern coming in, I wanna learn under Howie [Roseman, Eagles general manager]," Graham said after the Super Bowl win. "We got something special going on. We got the secret sauce.

"I wanna be a part of every little thing. That's why, even if I am done [playing], I'm not done with this organization. I'm gonna be here somehow, someway. I'm gonna figure out where my place at."

Graham will make the decision to return for a 16th season when the time is right. For now, he's just enjoying the moment.