Brandon Graham is far from bitter over the Philadelphia Eagles falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, even though he knows it was a missed opportunity to earn a second Super Bowl ring. The Eagles defense let up 38 points in the loss, as the team's 35 points scored was the most ever for a losing team in the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes had his way against the Eagles defense in the second half of the victory, going 13 of 14 for 93 yards and two touchdowns with a 133.9 passer rating. The Chiefs scored on all of their second-half possessions, despite Mahomes battling an ankle injury.

Graham, discussing the Super Bowl loss on JAKIB Sports' "Sports Take" last week, had an interesting theory on Mahomes' ankle injury.

"(Patrick) went in there on the sideline (and) he's looking like he's hurt. Get him, we gotta get to him. And he came out, you can tell how tough he is but that boy acted good," Graham said with a smile. "He sure put that face up like (he was hurting)."

Whether Graham thinks Mahomes was playing with the Eagles' minds or not, Mahomes did have 30 minutes to get the treatment he needed on that akle during halftime (as opposed to 12 minutes in every other game).

"Once you have that high-ankle sprain, when any little tweak like that happens, it just really magnifies it," Mahomes said after the Super Bowl. "Coming into the game, I felt way better than I did in the Cincinnati game.

"Luckily we were able to get into halftime and get some new tape on (the ankle) and some movement to try and get some mobility back."

Even with Mahomes' performance, Graham did address the talk after the Super Bowl regarding the turf that led to the Eagles not getting any sacks in the loss (Philadelphia had 70 in the regular season). Credit to the Chiefs offensive line was given, even if not getting a sack left a sour taste in Graham's mouth.

"I'm telling you, that O-line, boy, they got blessed. I'll say that," Graham said with a smile. "When we looked at the film, there was a couple of times where if Sweaty (Eagles defensive lineman Josh Sweat) don't slip boy, strip-sack. Especially that first drive, that first drive where he threw it across the middle to (Travis) Kelce. He was right there, man, he slipped. We could not believe it.

"When we looked at the film, when I finally looked at it like, man, oh man. We gonna get that on the get-back. It's coming back. That's coming back but, like I said, credit to Kansas City -- it's all love. Them boys, they played, too."

Graham played for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid when Reid was coaching Philadelphia, so there was no bitterness toward how Super Bowl LVII transpired. Just a missed opportunity.