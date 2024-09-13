PHILADELPHIA -- Brandon Graham has insisted this year would be his last in the NFL. Plans do change however.

The Philadelphia Eagles legend did leave the door open for another season in the league, should certain aspects fall into place. Having a big season in Year 15 would bring a return into consideration.

"Hey, I don't wanna leave no money on the table," Graham said with a laugh. "If it's still like that. You know what I'm gonna do, I'm gonna stay ready just in case, but at the end of the day, if no calls come in and the situation's not right, it's time."

What number would constitute Graham returning? That amount doesn't involve money, but the number of sacks Graham can rack up this year.

"10 sacks. If I get that I'd be like, hey!" Graham smiled. Let's say five plus. Yeah, that's a good one right there."

The Eagles certainly won't be going on a retirement tour for Graham in his 15th season. Graham played a surprising 48% of the snaps in a Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers, a significantly higher percentage than he's played over the last two seasons.

Not only did Graham play a surprisingly high number of snaps, he looked like the Brandon Graham of old. Graham finished with two pressures and a 14.3% pressure rate in the season opening win, on a subpar field to boot.

"I'm thankful that my body ain't as beat up," Graham said. "The way we do stuff you have to make sure you go hard when you get your reps but making sure you're staying focused and the time you get to yourself, make sure you're taking care of yourself, eating right, massages, because you have time to get your body right."

There isn't going to be a pitch count with Graham either. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will use the future Eagles Hall of Famer as long as he can, not worrying if the tank will empty.

"Brandon is still a good player, and I've told him several times, he's not on any ceremonial last-year retirement parade," Fangio said. "He's going to play. He's still playing good."

That means a lot to Graham, who might have thought he was left out to pasture based on how little he was utilized the past two seasons.

"It makes you feel good. If you still can play," Graham said. "But at the end of the day, I have to make sure I'm staying ready, making sure I'm producing, of course, and just making sure I'm being the best teammate I can be.

"Whatever coach says is what he says, but I'm ready for whatever."

A big season could have Graham reconsidering retirement. For now, this will be his final season.