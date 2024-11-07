PHILADELPHIA -- Vic Fangio didn't sugarcoat Jalen Carter's performance on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator played Carter for a career-high 96% of the snaps this past week, the first time Carter has ever played over 90% of snaps in a game. That's a milestone for the Eagles defensive tackle, and an indication of how much faith Fangio has in Carter.

"I thought he had -- I mean, I don't know that I can say his best game overall," Fangio said earlier this week. "But if not his best, then it's up there."

Brandon Graham, the leader of the Eagles' defensive line, wouldn't go that far.

"He didn't even get a sack!" Graham said with a smile. "I think the Saints, he terrorized that one. That's what I'm saying. He got more in him. Can't wait to see what he can do."

Graham has been very optimistic on Carter and Nolan Smith's development, the two Georgia teammates who were selected in the first round last season. Carter was the runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year last season, and has come into his own in Year 2. He has 28 pressures and three sacks on the season, with a pressure rate of 11.7%.

"What you know? He ain't good," Graham said with a big laugh as he joked about his teammate. "That's good for him. He's in good shape for real. For him to be playing a lot of snaps like that, that lets you know."

Carter's snap count has significantly increased from Year 1 to Year 2, going up from 48.45% to 78.89%. The Eagles truly believe Carter has taken his game to the next level, and Graham sees it too.

"People always trying to find something, but I'm glad he silenced them," Graham said on Carter's conditioning. "You need somebody who's like a rhino, for real. If he puts his mind to it, he can be a problem every play."

While Graham has been impressed with Carter's progression, the same can be said for Smith. Also figuring things out in the NFL, Smith has been productive in the Eagles' pass rush over the last few weeks. Smith has 10 pressures, 2.5 sacks, and an 11.8% pressure rate this season, but seven of those pressures and all 2.5 of those sacks have come since Week 6.

"Just making sure you have that consistency, because you see it in him all the time," Graham said. "Just trying to stay consistent. Even with the success, you can feel good again and stop doing stuff that got you there.

"He fought back though. I see him taking that next step."

Graham noticed Smith putting the pressure on himself being that first-round pick looking to live up to that draft status. Easily relatable for Graham, who was a first-round pick and didn't really figure things out until Year 5.

"I say to him don't put too much pressure on yourself, so you don't have to chase something you ain't gonna never get to," Graham said. "Enjoy the little wins that you get now. You have one good game this week. All right, let me go stack another one. Then stack another one. Comparing and thinking about other stuff, the biggest thing [for him] is to get out his head."

In Graham's eyes, Smith may be getting past that stage.

"Now I feel like he knows he can play," Graham said. "He don't need me to answer that question for him, but I think he knows he can play in this league. Now it's all about staying consistent."

The Georgia guys are coming along on the defensive line, another reason why the Eagles felt they didn't need to bolster the pass rush at the trade deadline. The investments are paying off.