The Philadelphia Eagles boast arguably the NFL's stingiest defense as they aim to advance to Super Bowl LIX this weekend. And as long as they beat the rival Washington Commanders to secure the NFC championship, it's possible they'll also get a miraculous reinforcement on that side of the ball.

Longtime pass rusher Brandon Graham, who's been sidelined since late November with a torn triceps, hinted to Philadelphia's 94 WIP on Wednesday that he might be able to suit up for the Super Bowl.

"Let's get there," Graham said, when asked if he could take the field. "Let's go win this week. That's all I'm focused on right now. And then, you know, we'll see something. ... We're not there yet. We gotta get this win."

Graham's remarks came after the WIP hosts referenced former Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens' famously speedy return from a fractured fibula back in 2004, when the star pass catcher overcame the odds to play -- and star in -- Super Bowl XXXIX after missing the team's previous four games.

X-factor for NFC Championship teams: Eagles' defensive front, Commanders' secondary crucial in playoff bout Garrett Podell

A torn triceps typically requires anywhere from four to six months of recovery, which means Graham would usually be sidelined until sometime between March and May.

The 36-year-old defender is in his 15th season with the Eagles, making him the longest-tenured player in franchise history. Prior to his injury this year, the former All-Pro and Super Bowl champion remained a key piece of the team's pass rushing rotation, with 3.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits in 11 games.