Brandon Graham has played 14 seasons in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles' all-time leader in games played (195) is a free agent this offseason.

Graham doesn't want his career to end just yet. The Eagles pass rusher and defensive captain reiterated he wanted to play a 15th season, once again with the Eagles.

Graham will be 36 next season, a season which he wants to be his last after a decorated career. Graham is fourth on the franchise's all-time sack list (73) and tied with Seth Joyner for second in team history in forced fumbles (21). He's also tied with Chuck Bednarik for the most seasons played with the franchise (14), a record which he would break if he played another year with the Eagles.

"My goal is to finish on 15 (years) if I could," Graham said two years ago. "As an Eagle."

If Graham were to play another season, he would be one pace to be the first Eagles player to play 200 career games. Graham is one of three Eagles legends facing an uncertain future, with Jason kelce contemplating retirement and Fletcher Cox hitting free agency this offseason.

The Eagles will have some decisions to make. Graham made it clear he wants to return for one last dance.