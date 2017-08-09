Eagles breakout star: Lane Johnson's elite play crucial for Carson Wentz's success

Lane Johnson is set to become the next great tackle on the Philadelphia Eagles -- if he can stay on the football field.

Johnson crushed the Eagles' chances of winning the NFC East last season once he was handed a 10-game suspension by the NFL. The right tackle had a second violation of the league's performance enhancing drug policy.

A third violation would result in a two-year ban -- and likely the end of Johnson's NFL career.

Even though Johnson is one mistake away from being irrelevant, the Eagles offensive tackle will be the team's breakout star in 2017. Not just in Philadelphia, but around the NFL.

Johnson was the difference maker on the Eagles last season, with the stats to back up that claim. The Eagles were 5-1 in the six games Johnson started at right tackle, with the lone loss coming by a point. Philadelphia outscored its opponents 166-83 when Johnson played, compared to being outscored 248-201 in the 10 games he was suspended.

Johnson was graded the No. 9 tackle by Pro Football Focus last season, finishing with a grade of 90.0 in run block (first in NFL) and 85.2 in pass protection (12th in NFL).

If those stats weren't enough to convince you of Johnson's impact, consider the success of quarterback Carson Wentz in the six games Johnson played last season.

Wentz (3,782 yards, 16 TD, 14 INT, 79.3 rating) completed 64.9 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 96.7 passer rating when Johnson started at right tackle. If Johnson doesn't get suspended, Wentz competes for the NFL Rookie of the Year and the Eagles make a surprise playoff appearance. The numbers are there right in front of us.

SportsLine projects Wentz to up his touchdown total significantly, but Johnson's presence on the line makes the sophomore quarterback's ceiling much higher than this projection implies:



CMP/ATT CmpPerc PaYd PaTD PaInt RuAtt RuYd RuTD FP* Carson Wentz 380/617 61.6 3,664 22 16 47 150 2 267

*Fantasy points

Johnson will be at right tackle for all 16 games this season. Hes a huge reason why the Eagles will make the playoffs in 2017 and Wentz will become the next star quarterback in the league.

Expect Johnson to make his first Pro Bowl in 2017. Don't be surprised if he's an All-Pro as well.