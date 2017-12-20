Eagles' Brooks: Before Pro Bowl nod, 'not everybody had my back' in locker room

As one of six Philadelphia Eagles to earn a Pro Bowl nod this season, offensive guard Brandon Brooks has gotten his due as part of the NFL's highest-scoring offense in 2017, including from teammates like all-star alternate Brandon Graham.

Not everyone in the Eagles locker room who's congratulated Brooks on the Pro Bowl recognition was there for the lineman a year ago, however. That's according to Brooks himself, who told PennLive.com's Aaron Kasinitz and other media Wednesday that "not everybody had my back" when the veteran admitted anxiety issues were behind his two-game absence in 2016.

"Let's be real," Brooks said, per Kasinitz. "When I was going through the anxiety stuff, not everybody had my back. But, at the same time, it's interesting to me now. You know, the Pro Bowl is here, and the same people that didn't support me ... now are going to pat me on the back. Let it be understood that although you forgive, you never forget."

Kasinitz added that Brooks declined to name any specific Eagles teammates and said the lineman doesn't "have any hard feelings" toward a locker room that's otherwise been lauded for its culture in 2017. In fact, Brooks noted that, if anything, his Pro Bowl status could give more voice to the anxiety issues he's endured.

"Through the Pro Bowl and I guess getting my name a little bit bigger, going through that, I really just hope I can reach further to help people going through the same thing," Brooks said.