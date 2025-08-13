PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns battled it out for 1 hour and 45 minutes at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday -- a fun day for both squads in a productive joint practice session.

The Browns didn't shy away from going up against the defending Super Bowl champions, making sure the Eagles were at their best every play. They played at a higher level in spite of the talent deficiency to the Eagles, as their defense gave the Eagles offense, which was subpar, all it could handle.

On the other practice field, the Eagles defense was giving the Browns offense fits -- mainly because of the ever-rotating play at quarterback. The Eagles had the best defense in the NFL last year, and they looked the part on several occasions Wednesday.

There wasn't a clear winner of this joint practice, but more than enough notes to create plenty of key takeaways from the session.

Myles Garrett -- enough said

The main reason these joint practices with the Browns are so enjoyable is because of Myles Garrett. Witnessing a generational pass rusher go against Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson is a sight to behold, especially when Garrett is wearing down two of the best tackles in the game.

At the end of 11-on-11s -- nearly two hours into the blistering heat and humidity -- Mailata had his fill of Garrett. Mailata went down in the crouching position twice and looked like he was about to throw up, but that never matriculated. Garrett was pressuring Mailata all practice, having his way against him in several passing plays. Jalen Hurts did not have a strong day as a result, holding the ball too long and allowing Garrett to get "sacks" in the non-live tackling team session.

There were a few run blocks Mailata got the better of Garrett, but the All-Pro pass rusher and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year won the day. Johnson held his own against Garrett in team drills, including a block where Garrett threw his body into him on an inside move and Johnson still pulled off the block.

Garrett was worth watching all throughout the practice. He's that good.

Browns QB competition

The Browns have four players battling it out for the starting quarterback job: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. While the early portion of the practice turned to Sanders, he never took part in the 7-on-7 of 11-on-11 drills after suffering an oblique injury in individual drills (he's out the rest of the week).

Flacco started with the first team in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 sessions, followed by Pickett and then Gabriel. Pickett is working his way back from a hamstring injury, but he's still in the mix for the job. The starting job is Flacco's to lose at the moment.

Flacco may be 40 years old, but the Browns offense is significantly more efficient when he's the signal-caller. He knows how to read a defense and finds ways to surgically carve up that side of the ball. There was a play where Flacco allowed Jerry Jeudy to bait Kelee Ringo in 1-on-1s and cut to the outside, in which Flacco perfectly placed a ball that had Ringo on his heels once Jeudy caught it.

The best quarterback in Wednesday's practice was Flacco. With Sanders out and Pickett on the mend, Flacco is the clear favorite to win this job.

Eagles run game gives Browns fits

The Eagles passing offense didn't look as crisp on Day 1 of these joint practices. The same couldn't be said regarding the run offense.

The first big run during 11-on-11s went to Will Shipley, as Mailata pushed Garrett in on a block that gave Shipley a hole to get to the second level. Johnson later set up a hole for a Saquon Barkley run by sending Isaiah McGuire to the inside.

Mason Graham was giving left guard Brett Toth fits, though that was mostly in pass protection. Toth was critical of his own performance, but his run-blocking was why the Eagles run game as as efficient as it was this practice. Toth combined with Mailata on a block to create a huge running lane for Barkley late in the workout.

Even when the second team was in, Kendall Lamm had a nice block to create an inside lane for AJ Dillon. Tyler Steen followed with a pull to set up Shipley on a run when the first team came back in.

A key takeaway from this practice? The Eagles might have the best run offense in the NFL again.

Big day for Johnny Wilson

The Eagles pass offense was subpar. The unit may have been awful if not for Johnny Wilson.

On the opening offensive play, Hurts dropped a perfect back-shoulder pass to Wilson that went about 25 yards. Wilson just leaped over Browns cornerback Cameron Mitchell for the huge gain, displaying how good he's been on those go balls in camp.

Wilson wasn't done, either. During 7-on-7s, the Eagles receiver snagged a go-ball form McKee that would have netted a big gain. The biggest pass plays on the day belonged to Wilson, who is locking up a roster spot at wide receiver.

Wilson does all the dirty work at the position and can block. He can make big plays in the pass game now as well.

Not a good day for Kelee Ringo

The Eagles cornerback competition is as wide open as it can be, and Ringo was the first cornerback to be at the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite of Quinyon Mitchell in nickel defense. That was the highlight of Ringo's day, as he was beaten by Jeudy in 1-on-1s (thanks to Flacco), penalized twice and allowed a touchdown pass in 11-on-11s to Diontae Johnson.

Adoree' Jackson was the most solid of the three cornerbacks in the battle. He had two pass breakups in 1-on-1s against Cedric Tillman, both balls from Flacco. The 40-year-old quarterback couldn't fool the veteran corner like he did Ringo.

As for Jakorian Bennett, it was an up-and-down day. He had a pass breakup on Jeudy but later allowed a touchdown to Gage Larvadain -- part of his struggles in coverage as he adapts to the defense. He also had a pass interference penalty. Bennett is still learning the system, but the Browns offense isn't exactly among the elite in the NFL.

Picking a leader in the clubhouse is tough, but Jackson is the slight favorite to win this job right now.