The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Cleveland Browns in and NFL preseason Week 2 clash on Saturday. The reigning Super Bowl champions didn't feature any of their starters in their preseason opener, but had no problem pulling out a 34-27 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns, who went 3-14 last season, also got their preseason off to a strong start by defeating the Carolina Panthers, 30-10.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Browns odds, while the latest NFL odds show the over/under for total points scored at 37.5. The Eagles are also -210 favorites (risk $210 to win $100) on the money line, while the Browns are +170 underdogs. Before making any Browns vs. Eagles picks, be sure to the see NFL predictions from SportsLine's Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume NFL betting expert who has worked in the industry since 2005. In addition, he is on an impressive 24-10-1 roll on his last 35 money-line picks in Eagles games (+1431). Anyone who has followed him while using online sportsbooks promos and betting apps could be way up.

Here are Matt Severance's best bets for Eagles vs. Browns on Saturday:

Over 37.5 (-105)

Browns +3.5

Overs were 14-2 in the first week of preseason play, including both games these opponents played in. Philadelphia put up 34 points without playing any starters, while Shedeur Sanders threw for 138 yards and had two touchdowns. It isn't clear who will start under center for the Browns and Nick Sirianni is expected to sit the Eagles' starters again, but the expert is confident in another high-scoring game. Sanders is expected to sit with an oblique injury.

"This opened at Eagles -1.5 and as of now only one SportsLine book has 3.5, but this spread might keep going up this week. I generally prefer home teams and Unders when betting the NFL and especially in the preseason," Severance said, adding: "The Browns are now 7-5-1 ATS in preseason games all-time under coach Kevin Stefanski."

