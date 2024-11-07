PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Huff remains on the Philadelphia Eagles, even though his immediate future in the pass-rushing rotation is still in question.

Huff played just six snaps in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the majority of which were on the final defensive possession. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after the game Huff was dealing with a hand injury, but that didn't quell any speculation Huff could have been on the trade block.

At the end of the day, Huff remains in Philadelphia. Where does he fit in the pass-rushing rotation going forward?

"Still be in the mix, in the rotation of the rushers," Sirianni said Wednesday. "I think the ability [to have] less rush reps for some of those guys -- one part of it is that we played fewer plays, but also that we feel good about the rotation.

"I think all four of those guys have done a nice job."

In eight games, Huff has just 11 pressures, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. The play has improved in recent weeks, as Huff has the 1.5 sacks and eight pressures since the Eagles returned from the bye week (Week 6).

Even with a three-year, $51 million deal, Huff has played a fewer percentage of snaps this season than Josh Sweat (63.73%), Brandon Graham (46.72%) and Nolan Smith (42.01%). Huff has played 40.78% of the snaps this season, and those could be cut even further.

"We'll see Jalyx [Hunt] getting into the mix as well," Sirrianni said. "I think he's been doing a good job at practice to be able to go. So we feel like we have five guys in that rotation that can get after the passer, that can crush the edge on the run."

Hunt has played just 17 snaps this season, but he's been developing each week. The Eagles could use Hunt to ease the burden of snaps with the 36-year-old Graham and Sweat, giving them a few plays to rest up that could pay dividends in the stretch run ahead.

As for Huff, the Eagles will determine their actions with the number of snaps Huff plays on Sundays. The Eagles would owe $11.775 million if they traded Huff this season and $5.389 million in the 2025 offseason if they are able to deal him -- and that's with a pre-June 1 designation.

Basically, Huff isn't going anywhere. The Eagles will just have to make do.

"I've got a ton of faith in him," Sirianni said. "You guys know he had something going on after warmups last week. That is just the way that game went and how he was feeling.

"Yeah, I've got a ton of confidence in him and the things he can do."