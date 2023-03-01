C.J. Gardner-Johnson is set to hit free agency in the coming weeks, and the safety is still stinging over the Philadelphia Eagles' loss in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles allowed 38 points in the game, 24 which were from a defense that couldn't get off the field in four second half possessions.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon accepted the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching job two days after the loss. Gannon was eventually going to be asked questions from the Super Bowl loss from the Philadelphia media, and Gardner-Johnson was ready to pounce after Gannon responded to a question at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

The tweet was deleted minutes later.

Gardner-Johnson had a strong year for the Eagles after coming over prior to the season in a trade from the New Orleans Saints. He tied for the league lead in interceptions (six) despite missing five games with a lacerated kidney. Opposing quarterbacks had just a 63.8 rating targeting Gardner-Johnson, despite him giving up four touchdowns.

In the Super Bowl, Gardner-Johnson was only targeted once -- allowing one catch for 11 yards. Opposing quarterbacks completed 80% of passes intended for Gardner-Johnson in the postseason, as they had a 79.2 passer rating when targeting him (Gardner-Johnson didn't have an interception nor allowed a touchdown).

Gardner-Johnson wants to return to the Eagles for 2023 and beyond, but will this tweet on his former coach hurt his chances of being re-signed? How will that affect his market going forward? His next contract will determine if that was a factor just just a blip on the radar.