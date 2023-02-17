Philadelphia Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson had a tough Super Bowl Sunday. Apart from losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35, CJGJ also was issued a fine. Per NFL Media, the defensive back was charged $14,111 for a hit he made in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

Late in the game, Gardner-Johnson delivered a huge hit to Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. He lowered his head to initiate contact, but was not flagged for the stick. Gardner-Johnson is reportedly appealing the fine.

Check out the play here:

This isn't the only postseason adversity Gardner-Johnson has faced, as his car was stolen following the Eagles' divisional-round win over the New York Giants! Gardner-Johnson had a career year with the Eagles after being traded to Philly from the New Orleans Saints in August. In 12 regular-season games played, he recorded 67 combined tackles, one sack, eight passes defensed and tied for the league lead with six interceptions.

Thankfully, Gardner-Johnson doesn't have to sweat the $14.1K he was fined. The 25-year-old is now a free agent, and expected to sign a big contract this offseason. According to Spotrac, Gardner-Johnson could sign a five-year, $66,658,780 deal that carries an AAV of $13.3 million. That contract would make him the 10th highest-paid safety in the NFL.