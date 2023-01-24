Philadelphia Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson was having a great week after a convincing divisional round win against the New York Giants on Saturday night, but things have taken a turn for the safety. On Monday, Gardner-Johnson revealed that his car was stolen after the game.

Gardner-Johnson has clearly investigated the situation a bit and says he know who is to blame for the crime.

"I know exactly who took my car," Gardner-Johnson says on the video. "I know exactly who stole my s---, bro. Yeah, don't worry about it, we got y'all on camera."

He added, "Wow. Wow, that's how y'all gettin down in Philly? After a win?"

No suspects have been revealed in the case.

According to the 25-year-old, the theft took place after the team's 38-7 win over their NFC East rival. The defense thrived in the game, intercepting Daniel Jones once and holding the Giants offense to 118 yards rushing, 109 passing yards and 13 first downs.

The Eagles will play host to the San Francisco 49ers this weekend in the NFC Championship Game. Hopefully no cars will be stolen after the matchup, regardless of the outcome of the game. The winner of the game will face either the Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.