The Philadelphia Eagles are the standard when it comes to paying and retaining talent, and they have now struck a deal with one of the most important players on their offensive line. On Monday, the franchise announced that it had agreed to a four-year extension with center Cam Jurgens. Jurgens will get $68 million over four years, including $39.4 million guaranteed, per ESPN.

Jurgens had one more year remaining on his rookie contract, and is now reportedly tied to Philly through the 2029 season. The new average annual value of $17 million makes Jurgens the No. 2 highest-paid center in the NFL behind Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Highest-paid centers

The 25-year-old Jurgens was called upon to replace the legendary Jason Kelce this past season, and did so successfully. He earned Pro Bowl honors while the Eagles went on to dominate the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

"I think he's done a phenomenal job. I mean, everybody's going to compare him to Jason (Kelce). But Cam is Cam. He's going to do his own thing. He's filled the role of playing center for the Philadelphia Eagles extremely well," fellow offensive lineman Landon Dickerson said this season, via the Eagles' official website.

Jurgens was selected by the Eagles with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Nebraska, and he has started in 27 of 44 career games played. He played 650 snaps at right guard in 2023 before his move to full-time center, and is a player Philly hopes can serve as a pillar for one of the best offensive lines in the NFL for years to come.