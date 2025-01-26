PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles starting center Cam Jurgens is active for Sunday's NFC Championship against the Washington Commanders in what is somewhat of a surprise, as several reports indicated Jurgens would be among the inactives due to a back injury.

Jurgens, who had been in limited with practice Friday, participated early in pregame warmups and worked with Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and running some run-blocking drills and getting into the second level.

With Jurgens officially active, it remains to be seen whether he starts or not -- or even plays. The Eagles do have a contingency plan without Jurgens in the lineup as left guard Landon Dickerson will move to center and Tyler Steen will start at left guard. Dickerson played center in college at Alabama so he has experience there.

During pregame warmups, Dickerson was at center and Steen was at left guard. Jurgens was the second team center, or the emergency center if Dickerson goes down.

If Jurgens doesn't play, it does have some impact on the quarterback-center exchange and the run game. Saquon Barkley has yet to record a carry this season without Jurgens at center and Jalen Hurts has taken just six snaps without Jurgens, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl this year -- his first season as the heir apparent to future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce.

The Eagles decided not to elevate an offensive lineman off the practice squad this weekend, an indicator Jurgens would at least suit up on Sunday. Offensive linemen Nick Gates, Darian Kinnard, and Trevor Keegan are inactive. Eight offensive lineman will be active for the Eagles: Jordan Mailata, Dickerson, Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen and Brett Toth.