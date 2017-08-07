Eagles camp battles to know: Left guard in flux, quality starter at corner needed

Training camp will provide some intense battles on the Philadelphia Eagles roster, all of which will be settled throughout the preseason.

Here are the camp battles fans should keep an eye on every day during Eagles practice:

Starting Left Guard

The contenders: Isaac Seumalo, Chance Warmack

Outlook: Allen Barbre was expected to enter the season as the favorite before being traded to the Broncos just before the beginning of training camp.

Seumalo is now likely to be first in line for first-team snaps in the early portion of practice. He'll be tested against the elite tandem of Timmy Jernigan and Fletcher Cox on the interior, and he'll need to prove he can keep Carson Wentz upright during preseason games.

Warmack moves back to left guard after four years starting at right guard on the Tennessee Titans. He's reunited with Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, the coach who made Warmack a consensus All-American at Alabama. If Seumalo struggles during camp or suffers an injury, that leave the door open for Warmack to snatch the vacant left guard spot.

Prediction: Isaac Seumalo. The Eagles are high on Seumalo after he played well in the second half of the season at both guard spots and right tackle. They want to give the second-year player an opportunity to play with the first team. Right now, left guard is his best shot.

No. 2 Cornerback

The contenders: Patrick Robinson, Rasul Douglas, Aaron Grymes, Corey Graham

Outlook: Robinson had the edge heading into training camp, although the Eagles haven't given any indication on which cornerback will line up with the first team opposite of Mills when the regular season hits.

Both Robinson and Douglas split time with the first team during mandatory minicamp, with Douglas highlighting the group because of his struggles covering the deep ball. Douglas struggled against the double move, which caused him to allow big games to the Eagles' talented wide receiver corps.

Douglas, the Eagles' third-round draft pick, has the size (6-foot-2, 209 pounds) over Robinson (5-11, 191), He's also a physical cornerback, which the Eagles will need against the talented receivers in the NFC East. Douglas also led the NCAA with eight interceptions for West Virginia last season.

Robinson has veteran experience, but also struggles on the outside against bigger, taller receivers. He's better suited for the slot, but may start over Douglas so the rookie isn't thrown into the fire on Week 1.

Grymes has an outside shot to take the No. 2 cornerback spot based on his knowledge of the defense and his physicality on the outside despite his frame (5-11, 185). At the very least, Grymes will be on the second team.

Graham was signed late last week after three seasons in Buffalo, and while he has played safety for the Bills in recent years, he has experience at cornerback and may be of more use to the Eagles at that position. Considering he just joined the team, consider Graham a long shot for now.

Prediction: Rasul Douglas. He's talented enough to take the spot away from Robinson and start Week 1. It's not ideal for Douglas to start right away, but the Eagles are very thin at cornerback. He may be the most talented cornerback on the roster -- and will earn the opportunity to be thrown into the fire on opening day.

Robinson will be in the slot and Grymes will backup Mills/Douglas.