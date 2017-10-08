Eagles' Carson Wentz lights up Cardinals for three TDs in the first quarter alone

The Arizona Cardinals did not show up to their game against the Eagles on Sunday. I mean, technically they're there for the game in the sense that their bodies are on the field in Philadelphia. But their bodies aren't doing much. They've been turned into corpses by Carson Wentz.

In the first quarter of the Eagles' Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals on Sunday, Wentz lit up Arizona's defense for three touchdowns. It's the first three-touchdown game of Wentz's career. And, again, he needed only one quarter to get his hat-trick.

In summary:

Wentz's first touchdown, a 15-yarder to Trey Burton, showed off his touch on a fade from the slot:

Wentz's second touchdown went to his favorite target, tight end Zach Ertz:

His third was a home-run ball to Torrey Smith:

At that point in the game, Wentz had more touchdowns than incompletions.

And that's how Wentz achieved his first-ever three-touchdown game. As a result, the Eagles leapt out to an early 21-0 lead. Eventually, though, the Cardinals woke up and closed the deficit to 14 points with a Carson Palmer touchdown pass. So, it's not the worst day for people named Carson.

