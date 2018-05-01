Eagles' Carson Wentz pledges up to $500,000 to bring lights, Wi-Fi and sports fields to Haiti

After his second trip to Haiti in as many years, Carson Wentz is putting his own imprint on the country, and he's doing it by donating up to $500,000 for the construction of a sports complex that will bring ball fields, dormitories, lights and Internet access to hundreds of local residents.

The Philadelphia Eagles' third-year quarterback first paid a visit to underprivileged areas of the Caribbean country in the 2017 offseason, when his AO1 Foundation announced a $500,000 commitment to a multipurpose complex. Now, having recently joined teammates Zach Ertz, Nate Sudfeld and Rashard Davis in starting work on the facility back in Haiti, Wentz has announced via Twitter that he'll match every dollar -- up to an additional $500,000 -- pledged to his foundation for the completion of the complex.

Earlier this offseason, some #Eagles players took a trip to Haiti to help build a new sports complex and much more. pic.twitter.com/ZyFOZ8Qe7i — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 30, 2018

The sports complex is a product of Wentz's partnership with Mission of Hope Haiti, a nonprofit that "seeks to bring life transformation to every man, woman, and child in Haiti" through everything from orphan care and nutrition programs to leadership training and Christian church advancement.

As reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia, it's set to feature "10 soccer fields, two indoor basketball courts, six outdoor basketball courts, (a) 5,000-shaded-seat track and field, dormitories for 200 people, locker rooms and a community park with Wi-Fi, a play space and lighting" -- most of which area residents do not currently have at their disposal.