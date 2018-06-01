Eagles' Carson Wentz set to feed Philadelphia with free food truck service in 2018
The Pro Bowl quarterback announced plans for the new initiative at his charity softball game
PHILADELPHIA -- If you needed convincing that Carson Wentz has the city of Philadelphia behind him, Friday night should be enough to prove it, because after just 29 games in an Eagles uniform, the third-year quarterback drew 25,000 to the Phillies' Citizens Bank Park for his inaugural AO1 Foundation charity softball game.
But Wentz made it clear that with his monumental platform in a city that largely puts him on the same pedestal as Nick Foles, the man who filled in for him and brought Philly its first Super Bowl title in 2017, he wants his commitment to the community -- to "demonstrating God's love," as his foundation puts it -- to be the chief legacy of his career.
That's why, with more than 25 of his teammates, not to mention Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, on hand for the night's home run derby and softball bash, Wentz announced that he's bringing a new food truck initiative to Philadelphia in 2018. The catch? All the truck's food is going to be free -- distributed to those in need, at no cost whatsoever.
Deemed "Thy Kingdom Crumb," the service is still being "blueprinted," Wentz admitted. But it's set to kick off this fall in partnership with Wentz's New Jersey church, Cherry Hill's Connect Church. And it is meant to "use various means and venues," with everything from Chick-fil-A sandwiches to homemade lasagna, to "freely distribute food" and "share the gospel of Jesus Christ."
The 25-foot green truck that will be used for the program made its first appearance at Citizens Bank Park during the third inning of Friday's charity softball game, and its unveiling comes a month after the Eagles quarterback pledged up to $500,000 for the construction of a sports complex in Haiti, where he and his foundation have served underprivileged communities.
